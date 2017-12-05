Coco Rocha Is Pregnant! + More Celebs Expecting Babies

Guys, 2016 mostly sucked and so far, 2017 was not the best. I don’t need to tell you why. And while we’re def not saying a few high-profile baby bumps can erase the very scary political and social realities the world is facing right now, babies on the way from both Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen is a bit of happy celeb news that we needed, yes? Here, all the fresh celebrity offspring coming to a Hollywood nursery sometime in early 2018.
Coco Rocha
The Canadian supermodel, 29, revealed that she’s expecting her second child on December 4 in the ca-utest Instagram video announcement with her two-year-old daughter, Ioni James.
Chrissy Teigen
The model and mom of one posted this adorable video on November 21 announcing she’s expecting her second baby with hubby John Legend in the sweetest way—with 18-month-old daughter Luna rubbing her belly and saying there’s a baby in there! Awww.
Miranda Kerr
The model and natural beauty mogul and her Snapchat founder husband, Evan Spiegel are reportedly expecting their first child together. In a statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the couple said, “Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.” Flynn is Kerr’s 6-year-old son from her first marriage to Orlando Bloom. Congrats to these cuties!
Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you.
A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on
Lauren Parsekian
Jessie Pinkman is about to be a dad, y’all! In all seriousness though, this duo has been our #CoupleGoals for years (see: whenever Paul calls Parsekian his “little bird”). We can’t wait to see *all* the pics of his new little bird!
A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on
Behati Prinsloo
The Victoria’s Secret model randomly dropped the news to her Instagram followers Wednesday, just under one year after giving birth to Dusty Rose. Look at how cute her lil bump looks in that bikini! At the Met Gala, Prinsloo told E! News that motherhood is “heaven,” so we can bet she’s pretty stoked to become a fam of four.
Mindy Kaling
Our fave comedian is reportedly preggers with her first child. According to E! News, the pregnancy is “an unexpected surprise” for the 38-year-old The Mindy Project star. While there’s been no confirmation directly from the maybe-mom-to-be herself, her A Wrinkle in Time costar, Oprah Winfrey, just told People that Kaling is already five months along! Winfrey says she was standing in a press line at Disney’s D23 Expo with Kaling—and their cast mate Reese Witherspoon—when she casually dropped the news. “That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped,” Winfrey told People. “‘What did you just say?’ [and] she said, ‘Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m 5 months pregnant.’ And I said, ‘WHAAAAT?!'” Girl, we feel you and are just as excited for a mini-Mindy!
My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She’s my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
Kim Kardashian
The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, are reportedly expecting their third child via surrogate. Us Weekly reports that the surrogate, a San Diego woman in her late twenties, is three months along which means Northie and Saint could be getting a sib as early as January 2018.
Brooklyn Decker
The Grace and Frankie star and mom to son Hank, 2, just revealed she’s expecting her second child with tennis player hubby Andy Roddick. She shared the news on the Instagram account of her wardrobe organization company Finery (she’s Chief Design Officer) with this adorable pic. Do we sense family doubles tennis in the future?
@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed
A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on
Jessica Alba
The mom of two revealed on Instagram that she is expecting baby number three with husband Cash Warren! (Also how cute are their kids?!)
Hi Little One I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you… Love Your parents
A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on
Nikki Reed
The Twilight beauty and her actor hubby Ian Somerhalder just announced they’re expecting with this so-cute-it-hurts Instagram post.
Serena Williams
The tennis star shared this now-deleted image on her Snapchat along with the caption “20 weeks” and the Internet could not even with the happy news, marvelling at the fact that she was expecting when she won her 23rd glam slam title AND that we can all live in a world where Beyoncé and Serena are pregnant at the same time. In the words of one Twitter commenter, we are blessed beyond measure.
Whitney Port
The fashion designer and former Hills and The City star (any other diehard The City fans out there?) just announced she’s expecting on Instagram and accompanied the cute bump pic with a v. v. relatable caption, writing: “DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge.”
Amal Clooney
I mean, seriously? News that human rights lawyer/stunner/absolute boss Amal Clooney and her eternal heartthrob/daddy-of-our-dreams husband George are expecting twins barely two weeks after we all had minor strokes over Queen Bey’s news was almost too much to take. May we suggest a casual double twin baby shower at the Clooneys’ famous Lake Como estate?
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
So, the chic Instagram photo shoot announcement is officially a thing, right? Rosie’s longtime love Jason Statham took the pic, too. All together now: awwwww.
A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on
Chelsea Peretti
The caption from one of our fave funny women was short, sweet and hilarious: “Beyonce schmonce.”
Beyoncé
We all know by now that the mom-to-Bey will soon have hot sauce and diapers in her bag. And since our Queen is preggers, shouldn’t we be planning to put the twins’ faces on a coin or something?
Laura Prepon
These two got quietly engaged last fall and last month, the Orange is the New Black star showed up at Sundance Film Festival wearing a new baby bump as well as that shiny engagement ring.
Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…
A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on
Lauren Conrad
LC pulled the ol’ “New Year, new baby” trick on January 1st and quickly added “mom goals” to her popular lifestyle brand’s reach.
Amanda Seyfried
The actress announced both her engagement to Thomas Sadoski and her pregnancy in the most characteristically Seyfried-y way possible: by not announcing it all. The famously un-Hollywood star basically just started showing up events at the end of 2016 sporting both some low-key jewelry on a very important finger (P.S. people barely knew these two were dating) and a growing bun in the ov. While we live for a high production underwater maternity shoot, the exact opposite is equally chic.
Related:
Beyoncé Just Announced on Insta that She’s Having Two Beybies!
All the New Celeb Couples of 2017 (So Far!)
Congrats Margot Robbie! + 12 More Secret Celeb Weddings
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.