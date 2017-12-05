Coco Rocha Is Pregnant! + More Celebs Expecting Babies

Guys, 2016 mostly sucked and so far, 2017 was not the best. I don’t need to tell you why. And while we’re def not saying a few high-profile baby bumps can erase the very scary political and social realities the world is facing right now, babies on the way from both Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen is a bit of happy celeb news that we needed, yes? Here, all the fresh celebrity offspring coming to a Hollywood nursery sometime in early 2018.

Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2 A post shared by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

Coco Rocha

The Canadian supermodel, 29, revealed that she’s expecting her second child on December 4 in the ca-utest Instagram video announcement with her two-year-old daughter, Ioni James.

it’s john’s! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Chrissy Teigen

The model and mom of one posted this adorable video on November 21 announcing she’s expecting her second baby with hubby John Legend in the sweetest way—with 18-month-old daughter Luna rubbing her belly and saying there’s a baby in there! Awww.

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jun 4, 2016 at 12:48pm PDT

Miranda Kerr

The model and natural beauty mogul and her Snapchat founder husband, Evan Spiegel are reportedly expecting their first child together. In a statement to Us Weekly, a spokesperson for the couple said, “Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.” Flynn is Kerr’s 6-year-old son from her first marriage to Orlando Bloom. Congrats to these cuties!

Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Lauren Parsekian

Jessie Pinkman is about to be a dad, y’all! In all seriousness though, this duo has been our #CoupleGoals for years (see: whenever Paul calls Parsekian his “little bird”). We can’t wait to see *all* the pics of his new little bird!

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Behati Prinsloo

The Victoria’s Secret model randomly dropped the news to her Instagram followers Wednesday, just under one year after giving birth to Dusty Rose. Look at how cute her lil bump looks in that bikini! At the Met Gala, Prinsloo told E! News that motherhood is “heaven,” so we can bet she’s pretty stoked to become a fam of four.

Mindy Kaling

Our fave comedian is reportedly preggers with her first child. According to E! News, the pregnancy is “an unexpected surprise” for the 38-year-old The Mindy Project star. While there’s been no confirmation directly from the maybe-mom-to-be herself, her A Wrinkle in Time costar, Oprah Winfrey, just told People that Kaling is already five months along! Winfrey says she was standing in a press line at Disney’s D23 Expo with Kaling—and their cast mate Reese Witherspoon—when she casually dropped the news. “That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped,” Winfrey told People. “‘What did you just say?’ [and] she said, ‘Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m 5 months pregnant.’ And I said, ‘WHAAAAT?!'” Girl, we feel you and are just as excited for a mini-Mindy!

My baby girl turned 4 years old today! She’s my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Kim Kardashian

The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, are reportedly expecting their third child via surrogate. Us Weekly reports that the surrogate, a San Diego woman in her late twenties, is three months along which means Northie and Saint could be getting a sib as early as January 2018.

A post shared by FINERY (@yourfinery) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Brooklyn Decker

The Grace and Frankie star and mom to son Hank, 2, just revealed she’s expecting her second child with tennis player hubby Andy Roddick. She shared the news on the Instagram account of her wardrobe organization company Finery (she’s Chief Design Officer) with this adorable pic. Do we sense family doubles tennis in the future?

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Jessica Alba

The mom of two revealed on Instagram that she is expecting baby number three with husband Cash Warren! (Also how cute are their kids?!)

Nikki Reed

The Twilight beauty and her actor hubby Ian Somerhalder just announced they’re expecting with this so-cute-it-hurts Instagram post.

A post shared by Serena Williams News (@serenanews) on Apr 19, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Serena Williams

The tennis star shared this now-deleted image on her Snapchat along with the caption “20 weeks” and the Internet could not even with the happy news, marvelling at the fact that she was expecting when she won her 23rd glam slam title AND that we can all live in a world where Beyoncé and Serena are pregnant at the same time. In the words of one Twitter commenter, we are blessed beyond measure.

A photo posted by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Whitney Port

The fashion designer and former Hills and The City star (any other diehard The City fans out there?) just announced she’s expecting on Instagram and accompanied the cute bump pic with a v. v. relatable caption, writing: “DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge.”

Amal Clooney

I mean, seriously? News that human rights lawyer/stunner/absolute boss Amal Clooney and her eternal heartthrob/daddy-of-our-dreams husband George are expecting twins barely two weeks after we all had minor strokes over Queen Bey’s news was almost too much to take. May we suggest a casual double twin baby shower at the Clooneys’ famous Lake Como estate?

A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

So, the chic Instagram photo shoot announcement is officially a thing, right? Rosie’s longtime love Jason Statham took the pic, too. All together now: awwwww.



beyonce schmonce A post shared by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Chelsea Peretti

The caption from one of our fave funny women was short, sweet and hilarious: “Beyonce schmonce.”

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé

We all know by now that the mom-to-Bey will soon have hot sauce and diapers in her bag. And since our Queen is preggers, shouldn’t we be planning to put the twins’ faces on a coin or something?

Laura Prepon

These two got quietly engaged last fall and last month, the Orange is the New Black star showed up at Sundance Film Festival wearing a new baby bump as well as that shiny engagement ring.



Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Lauren Conrad

LC pulled the ol’ “New Year, new baby” trick on January 1st and quickly added “mom goals” to her popular lifestyle brand’s reach.

Amanda Seyfried

The actress announced both her engagement to Thomas Sadoski and her pregnancy in the most characteristically Seyfried-y way possible: by not announcing it all. The famously un-Hollywood star basically just started showing up events at the end of 2016 sporting both some low-key jewelry on a very important finger (P.S. people barely knew these two were dating) and a growing bun in the ov. While we live for a high production underwater maternity shoot, the exact opposite is equally chic.

