Guys, 2016 mostly sucked and so far, 2017 has been rough. I don’t need to tell you why. And while we’re def not saying a few high-profile baby bumps can erase the very scary political and social realities the world is facing right now, twins from both Beyoncé and Jay Z AND Amal and George Clooney is a bit of happy celeb news we needed, amirite? Here, all the fresh celebrity offspring coming to a Hollywood nursery sometime in the summer of 2017.

Whitney Port

The fashion designer and former Hills and The City star (any other diehard The City fans out there?) just announced she’s expecting on Instagram and accompanied the cute bump pic with a v. v. relatable caption, writing: “DM me if you know what I’m supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I’m supposed to be in charge.”

A photo posted by Whitney Port (@whitneyeveport) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

Amal Clooney

I mean, seriously? News that human rights lawyer/stunner/absolute boss Amal Clooney and her eternal heartthrob/daddy-of-our-dreams husband George are expecting twins barely two weeks after we all had minor strokes over Queen Bey’s news was almost too much to take. May we suggest a casual double twin baby shower at the Clooneys’ famous Lake Como estate?

Also, the Internet has been having a field day with this one:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

So, the chic Instagram photo shoot announcement is officially a thing, right? Rosie’s longtime love Jason Statham took the pic, too. All together now: awwwww.

A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Chelsea Peretti

The caption from one of our fave funny women was short, sweet and hilarious: “Beyonce schmonce.”

beyonce schmonce A photo posted by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Beyoncé

We all know by now that the mom-to-Bey will soon have hot sauce and diapers in her bag. And since our Queen is preggers, shouldn’t we be planning to put the twins’ faces on a coin or something?

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Laura Prepon

These two got quietly engaged last fall and last month, the Orange is the New Black star showed up at Sundance Film Festival wearing a new baby bump as well as that shiny engagement ring.

Lauren Conrad

LC pulled the ol’ “New Year, new baby” trick on January 1st and quickly added “mom goals” to her popular lifestyle brand’s reach.

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST

Amanda Seyfried

The actress announced both her engagement to Thomas Sadoski and her pregnancy in the most characteristically Seyfried-y way possible: by not announcing it all. The famously un-Hollywood star basically just started showing up events at the end of 2016 sporting both some low-key jewelry on a very important finger (P.S. people barely knew these two were dating) and a growing bun in the ov. While we live for a high production underwater maternity shoot, the exact opposite is equally chic.

Related:

Beyoncé Just Announced on Insta that She’s Having Two Beybies!

All the New Celeb Couples of 2017 (So Far!)

Congrats Margot Robbie! + 12 More Secret Celeb Weddings