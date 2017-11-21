P!nk Wasn’t Shading Christina Aguilera, She Just Has Resting Annoyed Face Like Me

Christina Aguilera took the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday, but the most memorable moment had nothing to do with her tribute to Whitney Houston. Instead, all eyes—and tweets—were on P!nk, and her seemingly judgmental reaction to Aguilera’s performance.

Sitting in the audience, viewers accused P!nk of wincing while Aguilera sang “Run to You.” The two pop stars have not always been the best of friends, particularly when they were younger, so some fans took P!nk’s perceived “stank face” as sign that the singer was throwing some dirrty shade.

But having seen the full clip, I’m here to announce that P!nk’s reaction was not judgmental or rude. In fact, the singer appears to share the same affliction that has plagued me in recent years. She’s just got “resting annoyed face.”

All the telltale symptoms are there: a furrowed brow, squinted eyes and somewhat of a scowl instead of a smile. Don’t worry girl, I get it. Unlike other humans, who look serene yet focused when they work at their computer, I look like there is some kind of murder mystery movie playing on my screen at all times—even when I’m just scrolling through Facebook. When my colleagues come by my cubicle, I often hear, “Oh, is everything alright?” because my face looks so dang perturbed. But I’m not annoyed, it’s just my face.

Perfecting a calm-yet-beautiful resting visage is no easy feat. Just ask Chrissy Teigen. As a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Teigen’s legit made a living off looking good in pics and on the runway—and yet, at the Golden Globes in 2015, she proved she’s just like us.

That mug was so mean nobody even noticed the dude that legit gives up and leaves in the background. In an age where one wrong reaction can quickly become a viral meme, award shows are basically a minefield for those with resting annoyed face.

And let’s not forget singer Tori Kelly looking “annoyed” when Taylor Swift delivered her speech at the 2016 GRAMMYs.

While some audience shade caught on camera may actually be the result of bad blood, that is not always the case. If we’re taught not to judge a book by its cover, then at very least we can wait until celebs angrily @ each other on Twitter before attempting to interpret their face—as if people are as straightforward as emojis.

P!nk responded to the AMAs controversy saying that she had nothing but love for Aguilera, even if that’s not how some people read her reaction.

Yes. THIS. Christina fucking killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever. This about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy’s https://t.co/5Lroq73xrQ — P!nk (@Pink) November 20, 2017

So let’s listen to what P!nk says rather than judging her by her facial reactions because, TBH not all of us can be Ansel Elgort.

FANSITES ARE SHAKING, ANSEL ELGORT IS THE NEW FANSITE-NIM OF BTS #AMAs pic.twitter.com/VteobHaOXp — lala (@RISEOFH0PE) November 20, 2017

Related:

All the Best Looks on the AMAs Red Carpet 2017

Is Pink’s Way the Best Way to Stop Fat Shaming?

Peep the 20 Best Grammy Performances from the Last 20 Years