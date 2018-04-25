Paris Jackson Responds to Concerns About Her Mental Health

Paris Jackson is speaking out against reports that her family is “fearing for her life.”

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 20-year-old model and actor called out unnamed relatives who have supposedly voiced concern about her mental health. “So apparently, people think I’m about to die,” Jackson said. “My therapist texted me laughing about it though, so that’s good.”

According to Page Six, the concern stemmed from another Instagram video that Jackson posted in February. In the scary vid, (which has since been taken down) she’s seen lazily walking along the ledge of a *very* tall building in Berlin. She loses her balance briefly before regaining her composure. Jackson captioned the video, “I almost died.”

“Everyone saw that video, and even though we all knew that she’s now OK, watching it was so traumatic that nobody wants to show it to either Katherine or Joe (Jackson’s grandparents),” an anonymous relative allegedly told the news outlet. The source also revealed that they fear the young celeb is on her way to a “serious meltdown.”

However, Jackson says she’s doing just fine, and called out her fam for not contacting her directly with their concerns. “So I guess to the family members that are talking to all of these news outlets saying you’re worried for me, when was the last time you called me?” she says in the video. “Prince [Jackson’s older brother] isn’t worried. Why? Prince and I talk all the time.”

Jackson ended the video by reiterating her request: “If you’re worried about me, call me.”

