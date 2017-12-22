“That’s Hot”: All the Things Paris Hilton Thought Were Straight Fire in 2017

Here, we celebrate all the posts Paris thought were “hot” on Instagram because she is a legend and because the fire emoji was made for her

If you thought Paris Hilton was chilling inside an early aughts time capsule alongside Juicy Couture tracksuits, Motorola Razrs, Chihuahuas wearing diamond-encrusted collars and Lindsay Lohan’s career, you clearly haven’t been keeping up with the international DJ and OG celebutante on Instagram. While most of social media is a cycle of bad news followed by worse news (and the occasional meme), Hilton has emerged as a candy-coloured, vanilla-scented balm to soothe the wounds of 2017. In celebration, here is a delightful array of photos that earned a glittery stamp of approval from Hilton this year on Instagram.

Britney Spears

Even though photos of Paris and Britney bring back memories of The Bad Time (do we really need to revisit 2007?), together the two made for a mesmerizing paparazzi magnet (especially when Lindsay Lohan joined in). And according to a recent post, we have Paris and Britney to thank for duck lips and overly filtered photos (she says they invented the selfie).

