“That’s Hot”: All the Things Paris Hilton Thought Were Straight Fire in 2017

If you thought Paris Hilton was chilling inside an early aughts time capsule alongside Juicy Couture tracksuits, Motorola Razrs, Chihuahuas wearing diamond-encrusted collars and Lindsay Lohan’s career, you clearly haven’t been keeping up with the international DJ and OG celebutante on Instagram. While most of social media is a cycle of bad news followed by worse news (and the occasional meme), Hilton has emerged as a candy-coloured, vanilla-scented balm to soothe the wounds of 2017. In celebration, here is a delightful array of photos that earned a glittery stamp of approval from Hilton this year on Instagram.

