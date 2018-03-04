Older Actresses Schooled Everyone on How to *Own* the Oscars Red Carpet

It’s the 90th Academy Awards, but as exciting as the actual ceremony is, let’s be real—we’re all here for the stunning outfits showcased on the red carpet, and this year, the real fashion winners were some of Hollywood’s more *mature* actors.

Here are some of our fave looks from Hollywood’s golden girls:

Rita Moreno

Oscar winner and iconic actress Rita Moreno had people talking about her outfit long before she even showed up to the Oscars. Moreno, who presented at the awards this year, wore the same dress she wore at the Academy Awards in 1962 where she won best supporting actress for her role in West Side Story. Usually wearing the same outfit to multiple events would be frowned upon, but Moreno more than pulled it off. In fact, the black and gold ensemble—with an apparently slightly altered neckline—looked just as stunning on her 56 (!) years later.

Bravo!!!! Now that’s aging well! Rita Moreno wore the same dress she wore to accept an Oscar for West Side Story in 1962! #vintage #oscar #redcarpet #ritamoreno #AcademyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/SmPlijY2Kr — Vintage dresses (@dressvintage) March 5, 2018

The Grace and Frankie star arrived in a dramatic white Balmain dress with structured shoulders and a small train that made a major impact. Did we mention she’s 80 FREAKIN’ YEARS OLD?!

Please pray for any non-icon getting in Jane’s way tonight. They will be electrocuted and disintegrated. pic.twitter.com/pljk7m3xSC — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 4, 2018

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is Hollywood royalty, and she let everyone know it in a sleek, stunning and regal blue Reem Acra dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. And her diamond and sapphire necklace is EVERYTHING.

#changeyourpicforhollywoodtoday Age is no barrier to sophistication. Helen Mirren has it in spades. pic.twitter.com/w2rMUw7llt — Alison Brennan (@coa_freespirit) March 5, 2018

Meryl Streep

Is it really the Academy Awards without Meryl Streep slaying the red carpet? The queen of the Oscars—Streep’s bagged a record 21 nominations and has won three times—did not disappoint this year with a show-stopping red Dior dress with a plunging neckline and Christian Louboutin bag.

MERYL STREEP I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/kve60n3SX1 — carolex (@dianelwne) March 5, 2018

Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf was forever #fashiongoals in a custom Christian Siriano pink sequin dress with a dramatic open back. Metcalf was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Lady Bird, but we’d give her an award just for rocking that gorg gown.

All Hollywood icons, all over 60 years old. Proving to all of us that yet again, things get better with age.

Related: