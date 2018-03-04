The Most Precious Pairs on the Oscars Red Carpet

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Is Oscar night the ultimate date night? It sure is for these cute-as-hell lovebirds and adorable best pals who walked the red carpet together. Black Panther co-stars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira looked fierce AF, and Best Director nominee Jordan Peele looked chuffed alongside his wife—and new mum—Chelsea Peretti. And we challenge you to not melt when you see Gina Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero. (Did you fail? Same.) Oh, plus Call Me By Your Name co-stars and forever friends, Armie and Timothée, like come on with the cuteness! Take a spin through the gallery below to feel the love between our favourite Oscars 2018 celeb couples and BFFs.