The Most Precious Pairs on the Oscars Red Carpet

Is Oscar night the ultimate date night? It sure is for these cute-as-hell lovebirds and adorable best pals who walked the red carpet together. Black Panther co-stars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira looked fierce AF, and Best Director nominee Jordan Peele looked chuffed alongside his wife—and new mum—Chelsea Peretti. And we challenge you to not melt when you see Gina Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Joe LoCicero. (Did you fail? Same.) Oh, plus Call Me By Your Name co-stars and forever friends, Armie and Timothée, like come on with the cuteness! Take a spin through the gallery below to feel the love between our favourite Oscars 2018 celeb couples and BFFs.

1 of 12 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Sarie Kessler and Margot Robbie

Related:

All the Most Heart-stopping Looks on the Oscars Red Carpet

Taraji P. Henson Shaded Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars Red Carpet, and It Was Fire

Here’s What the Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like in 2008