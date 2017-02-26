Did La La Land sweep? Did Meryl walk away with another gold statue for her 20th(!) nomination? Hollywood’s biggest awards show of the season is underway and we’ve got your complete list of winners right here.
BEST PICTURE
Moonlight — WINNER
La La Land
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone, La La Land — WINNER
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea — WINNER
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Fences — WINNER
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight — WINNER
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, La La Land — WINNER
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Manchester by the Sea — WINNER
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
20th Century Women
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Moonlight — WINNER
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
CINEMATOGRAPHY
La La Land — WINNER
Arrival
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“City of Stars,” La La Land — WINNER
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
ORIGINAL SCORE
La La Land — WINNER
Jackie
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Sing — WINNER
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Timecode
DOCUMENTARY SHORT
The White Helmets — WINNER
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Zootopia — WINNER
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Piper — WINNER
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Salesman — WINNER
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
O.J.: Made in America — WINNER
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
13th
SOUND EDITING
Arrival — WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
COSTUME DESIGN
Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — WINNER
Joanna Johnston, Allied
Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine, Jackie
Mary Zophres, La La Land
