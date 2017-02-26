Did La La Land sweep? Did Meryl walk away with another gold statue for her 20th(!) nomination? Hollywood’s biggest awards show of the season is underway and we’ve got your complete list of winners right here.

BEST PICTURE

Moonlight — WINNER

La La Land

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

Lion

Manchester By the Sea



BEST ACTRESS



Emma Stone, La La Land — WINNER

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea — WINNER

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences — WINNER

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Related: What Exactly Happened With that Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight — WINNER

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La Land — WINNER

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Manchester by the Sea — WINNER

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

20th Century Women

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Moonlight — WINNER

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

CINEMATOGRAPHY

La La Land — WINNER

Arrival

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Related: All the Best 2017 Oscar Moments—in GIFs!

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“City of Stars,” La La Land — WINNER

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

ORIGINAL SCORE

La La Land — WINNER

Jackie

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

La La Land — WINNER

Arrival

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Sing — WINNER

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Timecode

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The White Helmets — WINNER

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Zootopia — WINNER

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Related: Oscars 2017: All the Best Jokes, Speeches and Moments of the Night

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Piper — WINNER

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl



FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Salesman — WINNER

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

O.J.: Made in America — WINNER

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

13th

SOUND EDITING

Arrival — WINNER

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

COSTUME DESIGN

Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — WINNER

Joanna Johnston, Allied

Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine, Jackie

Mary Zophres, La La Land



Related:

Oscars 2017: Our Best & Worst Dressed List Is Here!

Oscars 2017: See How Your Fave Stars Get Red Carpet-Ready!

#RelationshipGoals: The Cutest Couples at the Oscars

Check out ALL of our Oscars 2017 coverage here!

