Check Out the Complete Oscars 2017 Winners List

Who snagged the most coveted awards of the night? Read on for the complete list of Oscars 2017 winners!

  0
we've got all the oscars 2017 winners—like viola davis who won best supporting actress—right here

(Photo: Getty Images)

Did La La Land sweep? Did Meryl walk away with another gold statue for her 20th(!) nomination? Hollywood’s biggest awards show of the season is underway and we’ve got your complete list of winners right here.

BEST PICTURE

Moonlight  — WINNER
La La Land
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
Lion
Manchester By the Sea

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, La La Land — WINNER
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea — WINNER
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences  WINNER
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Related: What Exactly Happened With that Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight — WINNER 
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La Land — WINNER
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Manchester by the Sea — WINNER
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
20th Century Women

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Moonlight — WINNER
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion

CINEMATOGRAPHY

La La Land — WINNER
Arrival
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Related: All the Best 2017 Oscar Moments—in GIFs!

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“City of Stars,” La La Land — WINNER
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

ORIGINAL SCORE

La La Land — WINNER
Jackie
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

La La Land — WINNER
Arrival
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Sing  WINNER 
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Timecode

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

The White Helmets WINNER
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Zootopia — WINNER 
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle

Related: Oscars 2017: All the Best Jokes, Speeches and Moments of the Night

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Piper — WINNER 
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Salesman  WINNER
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

O.J.: Made in America  WINNER 
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
13th

SOUND EDITING

Arrival  WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully

COSTUME DESIGN

Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — WINNER
Joanna Johnston, Allied 
Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine, Jackie
Mary Zophres, La La Land

Related:
Oscars 2017: Our Best & Worst Dressed List Is Here!
Oscars 2017: See How Your Fave Stars Get Red Carpet-Ready!
#RelationshipGoals: The Cutest Couples at the Oscars
Check out ALL of our Oscars 2017 coverage here!

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources