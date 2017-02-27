Oscars 2017: Gary and Vicky Were The True Stars of the Show

You would think that the glammed-up celebrities seated front row at the Oscars—Ryan! Emma! MERYL!—shined brightest tonight…but you would be wrong. In fact, according to anyone with eyes watching the show and/or commenting on social media, the most beloved, GIF-ed guests of the night didn’t roll up to the red carpet in a limo. They arrived at the Oscars on tour bus that made an unexpected stop at the Academy Awards.

Halfway through the show, host Jimmy Kimmel ushered a group of unsuspecting Hollywood tourists inside the Dolby Theatre for the most important event in Hollywood, and introduced us all to Gary and Vicky from Chicago. The engaged couple quickly stole the show for their priceless reactions to finding themselves face to face with the A-list audience members.

Gary and Vicky are the real relationship goals — Allie Harris (@allieharris_) February 27, 2017

“You know we’re on TV, so you don’t need to do that,” said Jimmy, turning to Gary, shamelessly snapping away. “I know, but I want to,” Gary replied, proving that we are all Gary. He then proceeded to kiss the hands of Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep.

Like any gracious host, Kimmel beckoned Ryan Gosling to give their new guests a welcome present. The Gos rushed the stage to offer Gary his candy, which Gary promptly stuffed into his bag like so much trash and not candy from Ryan Goddamn Gosling. (Earlier in the night Jimmy invited bags of movie candy to rain down from the sky.)

Jimmy then called upon his dear friend Jennifer Aniston to give the visitors something from her purse. The Friends star then dug out a pair of fancy sunglasses and passed them through the audience to our friend Vicky, who immediately put them on and claimed them as her own.

Jen was definitely planning on keeping those shades — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) February 27, 2017

But the best souvenir that the Luckiest Tourists Alive walked away with was a faux wedding officiated by Vicky’s favourite actor: Denzel Washington. When Vicky pointed out her favourite actor in the crowd, Jimmy called him up to come “marry” them. (His credentials being that he’s Denzel Washington, and why not?)

Gary and Vicky get married by Denzel. pic.twitter.com/vJbvJkKOjq — MarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) February 27, 2017

The newlyweds then exited stage left but not before greeting Meryl Streep on their way out, and winning the best performance of the night, hands down. When in Hollywood.

Related:

Oscars 2017: Best Jokes, Speeches and Moments of the Night

Oscars 2017: Our Best & Worst Dressed List Is Here!

Every Single Star on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet!

Oscars 2017: See How Your Fave Stars Get Red Carpet-Ready!

#RelationshipGoals: The Cutest Couples at the Oscars

What’s With All the Blue Ribbons on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet?

What Celebs Wore to the Oscars in 2007 (How Was This 10 Years Ago?!)

Back in the Day: Oscars Fashion Looked Pretty Different in 1997

Hold Up—These People Have Never Won an Oscar?!

