On Hollywood’s biggest night, the very best moments aren’t always the ones that take place at centre stage. From the best celeb run-ins to the funniest reactions, we’ve rounded up the most memorable moments from 89th annual Academy Awards in GIFs.
When the world met fans Gary and Vicky from Chicago, and Gary and Vicky met Denzel Washington:
When the fans who were part of the Dolby Theatre tour spotted Jennifer Aniston sitting behind Ryan Gosling…
…and Jennifer gifted Vicky with the sunglasses she’d worn to the Oscars:
(via GIPHY)
When Vicky could not believe she was meeting Ryan Gosling:
When Ryan couldn’t believe his performance in La La Land:
When Meryl heard herself singing as Florence Foster Jenkins:
When Emma Stone won her first Oscar, and said that the award will only motivate her to keep learning and growing:
(via GIPHY)
When Justin Timberlake photobombed Emma Stone:
When the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer couldn’t resist a mid-performance moment with his wife, Jessica Biel:
When Charlize got her groove on #dancingqueen:
When Jimmy Kimmel recognized Meryl Streep for “her many uninspiring and overrated performances”
When Taraji P. Henson reacted how we do when we see candy:
When Mahershala Ali remembered his grandmother’s advice (swoon!):
When Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress and got one step closer to the EGOT. Just give her a GRAMMY!
When we found out that Moonlight won Best Picture (*after* the La La Land team accepted the award):
