On Hollywood’s biggest night, the very best moments aren’t always the ones that take place at centre stage. From the best celeb run-ins to the funniest reactions, we’ve rounded up the most memorable moments from 89th annual Academy Awards in GIFs.

When the world met fans Gary and Vicky from Chicago, and Gary and Vicky met Denzel Washington:

(via GIPHY)

When the fans who were part of the Dolby Theatre tour spotted Jennifer Aniston sitting behind Ryan Gosling…

(via GIPHY)

…and Jennifer gifted Vicky with the sunglasses she’d worn to the Oscars:

(via GIPHY)



When Vicky could not believe she was meeting Ryan Gosling:

(via GIPHY)

When Ryan couldn’t believe his performance in La La Land:

(via GIPHY)

When Meryl heard herself singing as Florence Foster Jenkins:

(via GIPHY)

When Emma Stone won her first Oscar, and said that the award will only motivate her to keep learning and growing:

(via GIPHY)



When Justin Timberlake photobombed Emma Stone:

(via GIPHY)

When the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer couldn’t resist a mid-performance moment with his wife, Jessica Biel:

(via GIPHY)

When Charlize got her groove on #dancingqueen:

(via GIPHY)

When Jimmy Kimmel recognized Meryl Streep for “her many uninspiring and overrated performances”

(via GIPHY)

When Taraji P. Henson reacted how we do when we see candy:

(via GIPHY)

When Mahershala Ali remembered his grandmother’s advice (swoon!):

(via GIPHY)

When Viola Davis won Best Supporting Actress and got one step closer to the EGOT. Just give her a GRAMMY!

(via GIPHY)

When we found out that Moonlight won Best Picture (*after* the La La Land team accepted the award):

(via GIPHY)

Watch Briony’s Teeny-Tiny Talk Show for more Oscars action!

Related:

Oscars 2017: Best Jokes, Speeches and Moments of the Night

Oscars 2017: Our Best & Worst Dressed List Is Here!

Every Single Star on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet!

Oscars 2017: See How Your Fave Stars Get Red Carpet-Ready!

#RelationshipGoals: The Cutest Couples at the Oscars

What’s With All the Blue Ribbons on the Oscars 2017 Red Carpet?

What Celebs Wore to the Oscars in 2007 (How Was This 10 Years Ago?!)

Back in the Day: Oscars Fashion Looked Pretty Different in 1997

Hold Up—These People Have Never Won an Oscar?!