The hottest accessory on the 2017 Oscars red carpet isn’t dripping in Swarovski crystals—it’s a political statement.

Stars like Best Actress nominee Ruth Negga arrived at the Dolby Theatre sporting a blue ribbon pinned to her stunning Valentino gown. The pin is part of the American Civil Liberties Union’s new “Stand with ACLU” campaign, which launched last week. It encourages Hollywood stars to the wear the Stand with ACLU blue ribbon to show their support for the nonpartisan organization, which, for nearly 100 years, has worked to defend individual rights and liberties outlined in the U.S. Constitution.

So any major star wearing a blue ribbon is sending a clear message to the Trump administration. ACLU has reportedly reached out to nominees in all major Oscars categories for support on their big night.

Best Original Song nominee Lin Manuel-Miranda wore a blue ribbon pinned to his lapel, as did his date, his mother. And it was hard to miss the bright blue accessory on Karlie Kloss’s white Stella McCartney gown.

On Saturday night, Casey Affleck—who’s up for Best Actor for Manchester By The Sea – wore a blue ribbon to the Film Independent Spirit Awards. He got political in his acceptance speech after winning best male lead. “The policies of this administration are abhorrent, and they will not last, and they are really un-American,” he said.

