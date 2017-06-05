We’re still buzzing from last night’s emotional One Love Manchester concert—and it looks like these celebs are too.
Sunday’s three-hour benefit concert, organized by Ariana Grande’s team to support those affected by the Manchester terror attack, took on a whole new meaning in the wake of the violence that unfolded on the streets of London the night before.
Grande was joined on stage by an all-star lineup of artists including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, Coldplay, The Black Eyed Peas, Take That, Robbie Williams, Marcus Mumford, Imogen Heap, Victoria Monét and others, with video messages from U2, Stevie Wonder and David Beckham. The student choir from Greater Manchester’s Parrs Wood High School brought down the house with its rendition of Grande’s “My Everything.”
While all eyes were on the stage, many celebs took the time to post some very heartfelt Instagrams. Here’s a round-up of our favourites.
This hug
Ari’s visit to a girl recovering from injuries after the Manchester attack
Heart hands
Family. #WhereIsTheLove #OneLoveManchester
Chris Martin smiling with a Manchester police officer
Chris with a member of the Manchester Police Force last night at #OneLoveManchester looking positively radiant | #qotd “Lights will guide you home” ~ Fix You | Via {Spike_Pizza} twitter #Coldplay #Chrismartin #manchester #arianagrande
Miley shared this awesome fan art
LVE ! Can’t wait to be in Manchester!
Justin Bieber looking out into the clouds
Victoria Monét’s on point message: “Overcome hate with more love and do it fearlessly”
Overcome hate with more love and do it fearlessly @arianagrande love and respect to you
The message on Robbie’s shoes
Another sweet hug
The moment pro footballer Robbie Keane definitely got starstruck #toplad
One love manchester with the legend @liamgallagher top lad #manchester #oasis #onelovemanchester
Getting to relive this sweet moment
#ONELOVEMANCHESTER #Dream @arianagrande @happyhippiefdn
Usher’s heartfelt words
And the reason he couldn’t make it last night
So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but It was my son’s first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK.
Pro footballer Danny Welbeck showing us the huge crowd—and that smile!
We can still hear him shouting: “Manchester, we’re strong, we’ll keep singing our songs”
Manchester we’re strong #OneLoveManchester
Scooter Braun summed it up perfectly
Thank you for your courage Manchester
