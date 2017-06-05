We’re still buzzing from last night’s emotional One Love Manchester concert—and it looks like these celebs are too.

Sunday’s three-hour benefit concert, organized by Ariana Grande’s team to support those affected by the Manchester terror attack, took on a whole new meaning in the wake of the violence that unfolded on the streets of London the night before.

Grande was joined on stage by an all-star lineup of artists including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, Coldplay, The Black Eyed Peas, Take That, Robbie Williams, Marcus Mumford, Imogen Heap, Victoria Monét and others, with video messages from U2, Stevie Wonder and David Beckham. The student choir from Greater Manchester’s Parrs Wood High School brought down the house with its rendition of Grande’s “My Everything.”

While all eyes were on the stage, many celebs took the time to post some very heartfelt Instagrams. Here’s a round-up of our favourites.

This hug

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 4, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Ari’s visit to a girl recovering from injuries after the Manchester attack

i love you A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Heart hands

Family. #WhereIsTheLove #OneLoveManchester A post shared by The Black Eyed Peas (Official) (@bep) on Jun 4, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Chris Martin smiling with a Manchester police officer

Miley shared this awesome fan art

LVE ! Can’t wait to be in Manchester! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Justin Bieber looking out into the clouds

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Victoria Monét’s on point message: “Overcome hate with more love and do it fearlessly”

Overcome hate with more love and do it fearlessly @arianagrande love and respect to you A post shared by (@victoriamonet) on May 30, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

The message on Robbie’s shoes

A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Another sweet hug

Nothin but HUGS and LOTS OF LOVE YESTERDAY @pharrell #Happy #ONELOVEMANCHESTER A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

The moment pro footballer Robbie Keane definitely got starstruck #toplad

One love manchester with the legend @liamgallagher top lad #manchester #oasis #onelovemanchester A post shared by Robbie Keane (@robbiekeane) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Getting to relive this sweet moment

#ONELOVEMANCHESTER #Dream @arianagrande @happyhippiefdn A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:51am PDT

Usher’s heartfelt words

#OneLoveManchester A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

And the reason he couldn’t make it last night

So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but It was my son’s first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK. A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Pro footballer Danny Welbeck showing us the huge crowd—and that smile!

#OneLoveManchester #0161 A post shared by Danny Welbeck (@dannywelbeck) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

We can still hear him shouting: “Manchester, we’re strong, we’ll keep singing our songs”

Manchester we’re strong #OneLoveManchester A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Scooter Braun summed it up perfectly

Thank you for your courage Manchester A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on Jun 4, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

