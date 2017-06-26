North West is Considering Naming Her Puppy Baby Jesus Because Obviously

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
When I was a little girl, if I’d gotten the puppy I begged my parents for from the age of four to 14, I would have considered names like Button, Sweetie and Ruffles (I’ve always loved salty snacks). But alas, North West is not like other toddlers. The blessed heir to the Kardashian-West empire was gifted a Pomeranian puppy for her fourth birthday on June 15 and most of the names she’s mulling over are decidedly more elevated—with frontrunners like Sushi and, wait for it, Baby Jesus.
What four-year-old doesn’t love raw fish and think their pup is on the same level as JC? She is Kanye’s offspring, after all.
Like any sensible parent, mom Kim has asked Twitter to weigh in.
Side note, Cutie Pie was originally on North’s shortlist of names but it dropped off the Twitter poll so I guess it’s not sophisticated enough for Kim and Kanye’s first-born. Four-year-old me disagrees but whatevs.
Kimmy’s Twitter poll closes this evening around 8 p.m. ET so there’s still time to get your v. v. v. important vote in! Phew.