Exclusive: Michelle Treacy Premieres New Music Video for “Colours”

Peep the exclusive premiere of Michelle Treacy’s gorgeous new lyric video, right here!

We’ve been following Ottawa-native Michelle Treacy’s career since that time Lady Gaga pulled her up on stage at her Montreal concert to the release of the music video for her first single, the powerful electropop anthem “Armageddon” and, most recently, when the 20-year-old singer-songwriter snagged a spot on Spotify’s “17 Artists To Watch Out For In 2017” list. Lucky for us, Treacy is premiering the mesmerizing lyric video for her impossible-not-to-play-on-repeat new single “Colours”—a song she said in a behind the scenes video is about “accepting our differences and accepting who we are”—today, exclusively on FLARE.com. Peep the new Michelle Treacy video right here.

