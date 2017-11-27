Glee’s Naya Rivera Charged with Domestic Battery

Ya’ll remember Naya Rivera (a.k.a. Santana Lopez) from Glee, the show about a group of extremely passionate high school acapella singers?

On Saturday night, Rivera was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an alleged altercation with her husband of three years, Ryan Dorsey, according to People.

Dorsey claims that Rivera “struck” him in the head after fighting over their two-year-old son, Josey Hollis. While he didn’t require medical attention, Dorsey’s injuries on his head and bottom lip def corroborated his story. According to authorities, Dorsey—also an actor—has a video recording of the altercation to further bolster his claims.

WSAZ, the local news station that first shared the story, reports that Rivera “was drunk” during the incident, and was later released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond—and picked up by her father-in-law.

In a press conference regarding the arrest, Sergeant Brian Humphreys told the media, “I don’t think that domestic violence is a one-sided problem where only men are aggressors and only women are victims. That’s not the case. Regardless of who commits a crime, regardless of their sex, race or their socioeconomic conditions, we’re going to try to arrest the person who committed the crime.”

According to E! News, the couple dismissed their divorce request just last month, after filing for a formal split in November 2016. If convicted, Rivera could be sentenced to a maximum of a year in prison and a fine of up to $500.

After the news of Rivera’s arrest went viral, rapper Big Sean—who proposed to Rivera in 2013 and promptly called off the engagement roughly six months later—tweeted what a lot of people think is major shade about his ex-fiancée.

