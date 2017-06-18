2017 MMVAs Best Dressed: Our Top Picks

It was a grey and gloomy night in downtown Toronto, but no matter: some of our favourite celebs brought their maximum wattage to the bubblegum pink carpet at the iHeartRadio MMVAs.

The lead-in to the 2017 awards—hosted by Alessia Cara and Joe Jonas, who were also both nominees—saw the likes of Shay Mitchell, Camila Cabello, Kat Graham, Riverdale’s KJ Apa and 13 Reasons Why‘s Justin Foley strut the slightly sodden carpet. (FLARE’s Laura Hensley was there, and chatted with Apa and Foley; head on over to our Facebook to watch.)

Needless to say, Cabello’s ardent fan base went legit nuts for her white, ruffled, shoulder cut-out gown with a bold print to one side (lengthy description, we know, but there was A LOT going on); we also thought Lilly Singh’s streetwear look—which served up a strong side of girl power—was fire. But as for who absolutely WON the 2017 MMVAs red carpet? Scroll on.

10. OK, we kind of had to talk ourselves into this one, but Carly Rae Jepsen‘s look—in principle—embodies what we’re looking for at the MMVAs: bright, playful and anti-OTT.

9. Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany also opted for a v. playful vibe (and pulled it off better than Carly Rae) in this purple printed romper (we think/hope) plus bomber.

8. Alessia Cara is always golden in our books—and she aces the “pretty” and “youthful” categories in this sheer embossed floral top and culottes—but no more so than when she delivered the best clapback ever.

7. Dove Cameron’s sweet pink number takes a page from the Alessia Cara playbook. We like, especially the double bell sleeves.

6. As previously noted, we love Lilly Singh’s sexy take on streetwear, with a side of empowerment.

5. Shay Mitchell is totally goddess #goals in this sheer white pantsuit, but we have to admit it looks better on video than in photo.

4. If there is ever a time to wear a lobster embellishment on a chic black suit, it’s on the pink carpet of a video awards show. Go Kat Graham!

3. We forgive you if you don’t know who Jessica Matten is—the Canadian actor most recently starred in Frontier, with insane hottie Jason Momoa—but we’re fighting if you don’t love this vintage-looking floral maxi.

2. Camila Cabello‘s ruffly white look definitely took the popular vote. (Girl has the most passionate fanbase we’ve ever seen.) But it’s perhaps a lil too fussy for the #MMVAs?

1. We did a total double take before realizing it was Grimes rocking this red-hot librarian get-up. It’s quirky, weird, wonderful and—aside from Kat Graham’s look—one of the only real risks taken on tonight’s carpet.

Related:

“Lorde at 20 vs. Me at 20: A Definitive List of Why She’s Actual #Goals”

Happy Birthday, KJ Apa! All the Times the Riverdale Star was the Cutest

5 Throwback Couples Who Caused a Stir on the MMVAs Red Carpet