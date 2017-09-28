Miss Piggy and Lili Reinhart Battled Over Cole Sprouse on Twitter, and We Loved It

Someone is trying to break up our beloved Bughead—and no, it’s not Veronica Lodge.

According to some Tuesday night Twitter action, Miss Piggy is stepping in on Riverdale‘s fave IRL couple Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart. To be fair, Reinhart—a.k.a. Riverdale‘s Betty Cooper a.k.a. “Daddy”—legit brought this on herself when she threw shade at the curvaceous Muppet queen and her green bae.

9/26/2017, 9 pm:

Dear diary, I’m still thinking about how Miss Piggy walks all over Kermit. And he lets her! It’s so messed up, diary. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 27, 2017

Jeez, Betty, you can’t just call out another badass lady’s relationship and expect not to get dragged—particularly when you’re giving unsolicited opinions about one of Hollywood’s iconic couples.

Predictably, Miss Piggy hit back with some serious sass.

.@lilireinhart Tell your diary that moi has moved on from walking over the frog. I’m looking for someone new. You got @colesprouse’s number? https://t.co/39bYcrX1Yn — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) September 27, 2017

And just like that, Twitter fans lost its dang mind:

Could we be on the verge of the crossover that no one asked for, but our childhood selves secretly always wanted? Bringing Miss Piggy to Riverdale would certainly add a bit of glitz and glam to what is becoming a very dark and twisted show—and legit no man would be safe, not even sweet ol’ Pops.

what is going on — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) September 27, 2017

This isn’t the first time self-proclaimed diva Miss Piggy has stirred things up with some of our fave celeb couples. Last week, Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she’s glad she never actually got the Kermit the Frog tattoo she wanted when she was younger, to which Kermit responded that he felt the same about nixing his hypothetical Chrissy Teigen tat. Seeing the exchange, Miss Piggy set her sights on Teigen’s man, John Legend, tweeting that the she and the singer should get matching ink—and Legend responded by SLIPPING INTO HER DMs. Girl’s got game, I’m tellin ya.

When Miss Piggy got tangled up with Bughead, fans of The Muppets and Riverdale chimed in while watching the relationship drama play out on social media.

This is an amazing moment in social media history. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Sprouse kept it v. cool and tamed the flames with two simple words.

Ladies please — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) September 27, 2017

