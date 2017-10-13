Mindy Kaling Just Confirmed the Gender of her Baby & We Can’t Deal

Mindy Kaling revealed the gender of her babe on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and… IT’S A GIRL!!!

While speaking to host Ellen DeGeneres, Kaling said she wanted to know her kid’s gender right away and is “so excited” to be a mom. “I wanted to know way early,” she said. “I’m having a girl.”

Is the though of a mini Mindy making you pee with excitement RN? US TOO.

Kaling also commented on the fact that Oprah Winfrey spilled the beans on her pregnancy before she publicly announced the news herself.

“She did announce it,” Kaling said laughing. “I had told Oprah and Reese [Witherspoon] on a movie we’re working on, A Wrinkle in Time, and she announced it at press — she was very excited.”

The 38-year-old added, “At first it was like, ‘OK, if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person… You can’t complain that much about it. You also can’t be like, ‘Hey, Oprah, zip it.’ Because she’s almost like a religious figure.”

On the set today of @MindyProjectHulu with @MindyKaling. Great interview with one of my favorites, coming soon on #SundayTODAY, @NBC. A post shared by Willie Geist (@williegeist) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

Before Kaling confirmed she was expecting, rumours were swirling around for weeks, but the actress and comedian took her time to share the news. The creator and star of The Mindy Project sat down with Sunday Today in August to talk about the super happy news and, well, we could not be happier for our bb.

In the chat, she told Sunday Today host Willie Geist that she is “really excited” about motherhood, despite so much of it being out of her control.

“It’s so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling,” she said in the interview.

She also talked about her own late mom, who she’s spoken and written about extensively in the past, when asked what kind of mother she imagines she’ll be.

“My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Kaling said. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

Congrats, Mindy!!

