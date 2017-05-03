Mindy Kaling Created the Met Gala #Squad We Didn’t Know We Needed

Amidst all the glitz, glamour and massive gowns, three Indian-American comedians and a British-Pakistani actor came together for a photo at the Met Gala. It was basically like when bhangra music comes on in the club and acts like a brown signal, calling all desis (a.k.a. people of South Asian decent) to the middle of the dance floor to show off moves that go way beyond “patting the dog and screwing in the lightbulb.”

The pic shows Mindy Kaling posed with Riz Ahmed, Aziz Ansari and Hasan Minhaj—instantly creating the #squad we didn’t know we needed.

In a single snap, taken by the illustrious Zoë Kravitz, these four individuals made a huge statement about the changing face of Hollywood simply by smiling for the camera. (Dare I say, it was the “other” group shot?)

“Diaspora on fleek,” wrote Kaling in the original tweet of the photo.

And oh boy did the diaspora respond:

Young, brown, under represented in the media me, loves that I grew up in a world where this photo exists. https://t.co/YznWfkBX0B — Kurt Mungal (@kurt_inthe_city) May 2, 2017

12 year old me wouldn’t have believed this https://t.co/G9P60AaiuY — Anirvan Chatterjee (@anirvan) May 2, 2017

And let’s be clear, these four are not getting attention just because they posed with other people who are routinely asked “Where are you from? No, where are you really from?”

Kaling created the groundbreaking comedy series The Mindy Project, now in its sixth season, and put Indian-American women front and centre. Fresh from his breakout role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Ahmed has used his stardom to highlight typecasting and was recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. Ansari built on his Parks and Recreation fame with Master of None, which tackles everything from the representation of Indians on TV to what it’s really like to be the child of an immigrant (and premieres its second season on May 12). And last, but so very far from least; Minhaj, a senior correspondent from The Daily Show, recently hosted a little gig called the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

They say a photo is worth a thousand words, and this pic said a whole lot about desis making a difference in Hollywood.

Now, if only Priyanka Chopra had been in it, this team could’ve broken the internet.

