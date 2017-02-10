If you started watching Stranger Things and immediately googled “actress who plays eleven,” you’re def not alone. Since the ’80s throwback sci-fi gem hit Netflix last July, Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown—WHO’S NOT EVEN A TEENAGER YET—has been living our best life.

From sporting Burberry on Jimmy Fallon to being shot by fashion photog Mikael Jansson for the cover of Interview magazine to starring alongside fellow cool girls Abbey Lee, Julia Nobis, Natalie Westling and Jamie Bochert in Calvin Klein’s new By Appointment campaign and most recently, sporting the CHICEST mini-perm on the brand-new Entertainment Weekly cover, Brown is basically our idol and we’re not even embarrassed to admit it. The best part? She never seems to lose her youthful excitement (see: all her v. v. stoked ‘grams with celebs—she has no chill and it’s the most charming) and dresses wildly inappropriately for her tween age (see: brogues and a headband with said Burberry dress and a sweet Jenny Packham knee-length dress to the Golden Globes). Not to mention, she seems like the genuinely most grateful person on the planet, as evidenced by an Insta where she gave a shout-out to HER CAB DRIVER.

Here, 13 of the *many* times Millie Bobby Brown was infinitely cooler than us all.

1.When she rocked a nouveau ’80s perm—complete with cool-girl curly bangs—and we died of envy

A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:48am PST



2. When she slaaaaaaayed in the new Calvin Klein campaign (the first under new creative director Raf Simons)

I am so honored to be a part of this -“A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally” — Calvin Klein By Appointment A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:53am PST



3. When she met your boyfriend Ryan Gosling

Had a blast at the @bafta tea party @ the @fourseasons hotel with my bestie! @noahschnapp so awesome meeting #ryangosling #lalaland A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:06pm PST



4. When she rapped Nicki Minaj—wearing silly string, no less—better than we could ever dream (watch from 4:22)



5. When she took a selfie with Priyanka Chopra

I know it’s not Thursday but… tbs to when @priyankachopra and I had a lovely chat about @unicef I love you so much! A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:44am PST



6. And pretty much every other huge star at the Golden Globes (we spotted Amy Adams, Hailee Steinfeld, Pharrell Williams, Shay Mitchell and um, is that Leo?)

this has been the most incredible and overwhelming few days of my life! I cannot believe I had the chance to meet these amazing actors. Congratulations to all the winners last night and a special shoutout to @thecrownnetflix bringing it home for @netflix! Thanks to everyone for having me, it was the best! Until next time, MBB #goldenglobes #strangerthings #netflix A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:36am PST



7. Oh, and she also met David Beckham recently, casj.

Thank you @davidbeckham and #audreyhepburn for inspiring me to use my voice and platform for good. Tonight was incredible. Thank you @unicef for having me as the host of your “youth takeover”. I will remember this evening for the rest of my life. Love and light A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Dec 12, 2016 at 6:04pm PST



8. When she was besties another overachieving, cooler-than-you youngster that makes you question your life, dancer and Sia collaborator Maddie Ziegler

#BFF A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Nov 22, 2016 at 12:48pm PST



9. When she graced the cover of Interview and looked cooler than we ever will

My first American cover! And it’s Interview magazine! Ahhhhhh! #interviewmagazine #karltempler A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Oct 25, 2016 at 6:10am PDT



10. When she sat front row at Coach at New York Fashion Week

Coach! #strangerthings at #coachspring2017 #NYFW A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Sep 14, 2016 at 1:00am PDT



11. When she spoofed Stranger Things with our forever-daddy crush Stephen Colbert

What are we doing tonight? @colbertlateshow @strangerthingstv #strangerthings #netflix A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Sep 13, 2016 at 2:24pm PDT



12. When she got her first pair of Jimmy Choos before you did (but also she hashtagged it “awesome” because she is the cutest)

My first pair of jimmy choos! #awesome A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Sep 22, 2016 at 9:59am PDT



13. When comedy goddess Kate McKinnon spoofed her Stranger Things character on SNL. We can all go home now ’cause nothing will top that, TBH.

SNL too funny! #mustwatch #netflix #strangerthings @nbcsnl @nbctv A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Oct 9, 2016 at 2:39pm PDT



Related:

Blast From the Past: Winona Ryder on Stranger Things

Q&A With the Creators of Netflix’s Retro Thriller Stranger Things

2017 Golden Globes Winners: Check Out the Complete List

See All the Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet Photos!

Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Golden Globes Speech Made Us Love Him More