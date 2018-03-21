The Sweet Way the Stranger Things Stars Made This Kid’s Birthday

It really sucks when you invite friends over for a party and no one shows, but it’s even worse when it’s your birthday.

That’s what happened to a kid named Aaron, who threw a Stranger Things-themed birthday party, only to have his classmates skip out. Aaron’s older sister, Ayen, posted photos of the bash on Twitter—complete with a cake decorated with the show’s logo, a jug of punch labelled “Demogorgon Blood” and strings of Christmas lights (nods to the show for you non-watchers)—with the caption: “My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up.”

 

Did your heart just break? Because the internet’s did.

Shortly after Ayen posted the message on social media, people began to tweet support—including Stranger Things cast members Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo.

Brown, 14, re-tweeted Ayen’s post and said that she would personally love an invite to Aaron’s birthday party next year. Matarazzo, 15, then chimed in, saying he too would attend the celebrations—and would bring dessert.

Bet the kids who ditched the party are kicking themselves now. Can we get an invite to next year’s bash, Aaron?

