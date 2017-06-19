“I STRONGLY Disagree with Your Politics”: Miley Slams Dolce & Gabbana on IG

Miley Cyrus may have jumped off her “Wrecking Ball” and into the “Malibu” surf in recent months but don’t let the soft focus and white linen fool you—she’s still the unapologetically outspoken Miley we’ve always known and loved. Case in point: the public stand the pop star just took against fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in a June 17 Instagram post slamming their politics.

Miley posted this pic of her brother Braison Cyrus, supporting the 23-year-old after walking in Dolce & Gabanna’s Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in Italy, his first-ever runway show. While Braison’s big sis congratulated her singer-songwriter bro (and future mega-model?!), she served up a healthy helping of real talk for the Italian designers. “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…. but I do support your company’s effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!”

Dolce & Gabbana has come under fire in recent years for both controversial comments on gay parenting and in vitro fertilization and the luxury label’s more recent decision to dress First Lady Melania Trump. In March 2015, D&G designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce—both openly gay themselves—faced immediate backlash for statements they made to Panorama magazine about gay couples becoming parents. “We oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one… No chemical offsprings and rented uterus,” Dolce told the magazine. “Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed.”

The fallout was swift, with a deeply offended and furious Elton John calling for a boycott of the brand alongside celebs like Victoria Beckham, Ryan Murphy and Courtney Love. Dolce ultimately issued an apology in Vogue magazine. “I’ve done some soul-searching. I’ve talked to Stefano a lot about this. I’ve realized that my words were inappropriate, and I apologize. They are just kids,” the disgraced designer said.

The Italian designers caused more political dramz late last year when they started dressing the new FLOTUS after several American designers were vocal about their decision to do the opposite in protest of the new administration’s policies. D&G seemingly gives zero effs what anyone thinks about their controversial new muse, posting pics of Donald Trump’s wife in their designs on IG and—in the ultimate troll move—releasing a $245 t-shirt emblazoned with the words #BOYCOTT DOLCE & GABBANA.

Melania Trump #DGwoman thank you #madeinitaly A post shared by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Gabbana quickly clapped back to Miley’s Insta post, first responding directly on her Insta post with “Ignorant!!!” and “For your stupid comment never more work with him.” He then took to his own ‘gram where he deployed the #boycottdolcegabbana hashtag yet again. “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant,” Gabbana wrote. “We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana.” Um, with pleasure?



