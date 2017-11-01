This Is Why Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis Each Waited to Tie the Knot

Just when you thought these celebs couldn’t get any sweeter, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis have made our hearts melt even more.

In a recent interview promoting their new film, A Bad Moms Christmas, Bell and Kunis opened up to PrideSource about why they waited to get married to their respective Hollywood husbands, Dax Shepard and Ashton Kutcher.

“We didn’t get married until same-sex marriage was legal,” said Bell, 37, who married Shepard in California in October 2013, just months after the Supreme Court knocked down Proposition 8, allowing same-sex marriages to continue in the state. “It just felt gross. What are we gonna do? Have a party and be like, ‘Look at us celebrating this thing you can’t do?’ That’s f-cking putrid. Like, 90 percent of our friends are gay!”

Kunis, who wed Kutcher in July 2015, said she too wouldn’t get married until her LGBTQ friends had the same rights she did.

“It just didn’t feel equal, so why would I?,” Kunis, 34, told the outlet. “The concept of marriage didn’t make sense to me because my friends couldn’t do it, and I found nothing wrong with what they wanted. So, I was like, ‘Well, then it’s not sacred, then it’s not what it’s supposed to be, so I don’t want it.'”

When same-sex marriage became legal across the entire U.S. in June 2015, Kunis said she got emotional and texted then-boyfriend Kutcher saying she was ready to tie the knot.

“My dad talked about it on my wedding day. His whole speech was about when I was 14, I told my parents I’m never getting married and they were like, ‘OK, let’s talk about this,'” Kunis said.

“I was like, ‘I’m not getting married because the gays can’t get married, and so I’m never getting married.’ Never thinking that the gays were ever gonna get married! So, I was just like, ‘It is what it is.'” (Yes, “the gays” is a phrase used throughout this interview—which we aren’t cool with.)

Problematic language aside, we support equal rights for everyone, and we’re happy these ladies do, too.

Related:

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Are Pals Again! Plus, 10 More Celeb Exes Who Are Still Friends

Offset Proposed to Cardi B Onstage! + More Celeb Engagements

George Clooney Is All of Us with His Fears About His Fresh New Babes