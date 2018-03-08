Michael B. Jordan Just Made a Big Announcement About Inclusion Riders

On March 7, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan announced on Instagram that his production company, Outlier Society, will adopt inclusion riders for all future projects.

“I’ve been privileged to work with powerful women and persons of colour throughout my career and it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward,” Jordan wrote.

The announcement comes days after Frances McDormand accepted the Oscar for Best Actress and advocated in her speech for the use of inclusion riders as a means to improve diversity in Hollywood. The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star urged all the women in the room to stand up and give themselves a round of applause before saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider” and waltzing off stage.

It was the ultimate #MicDrop moment, and while many actors expressed support for the sentiment, Michael B. Jordan is the first to heed McDormand’s advice IRL.

If you’re wondering what an inclusion rider actually does, you’re not alone: “inclusion” was the Merriam-Webster Dictionary’s most searched term on Oscars night!

