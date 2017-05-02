Let’s face it: the majority of outfits last night were pretty disappointing. While a few attendees really went for it (high five for Tracee Ellis Ross), we were mostly left scratching our heads, wondering how celebs went from Rei Kawakubo’s structural designs to those slinky, plunging gowns. But we have the beauty gods to thank for saving the red carpet this year, because the Met Gala hair and makeup was killer.

The candy-coloured hues Mandy Moore, Rihanna and Lupita opted for on their eyes were the perfect contrast to all the black and red on the carpet, while the OTT ‘dos Kate Hudson, Hailee Steinfeld and our girl Céline Dion sported stole the show. Honourable mention goes to Katy Perry, who had a full face of jewel-toned makeup underneath that red veil. Click through the gallery to check out out all our favourite beauty looks from fashion’s biggest night.

(Photo: Getty Images) Hailee Steinfeld

