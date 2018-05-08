All the OTT Headpieces on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Celebs know there’s no better time than the Met Gala to really go for it in the accessory department. And with the theme (Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagery, ICYMI) hats, veils, crowns and halos became the go to for making otherwise off-theme outfits look the part.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked divine AF with a halo weaved through her chignon. A bunch of celebs, including Winnie Harlow, Rita Ora, Sza and Cardi B, opted for spiky pieces that looked like beams of light emanating from their heads. And if you didn’t gasp when Rihanna entered looking flawless in her pope-inspired hat, you need to reexamine your priorities.

Click through the gallery below for every shining Met Gala 2018 headpiece that graced the staircase.

1 of 16 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Lily Collins

Related:

Every Single Look on the 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

The Prettiest No-Makeup Makeup Looks from the 2018 Met Gala

Praise Be, Three Legit Goddesses Are Hosting the 2018 Met Gala