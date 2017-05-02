The 2017 Met Gala theme feted Comme Des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo, which meant we were expecting ah-mazing avant-garde attire—and of course, some meme-able moments, too. And those we got. Between Jaden Smith and his special ‘guest,’ a caped Diddy lounging on the entrance stairs, and Kim capturing Kylie’s Kris Jenner moment (follow that?), this year’s Costume Institute exhibit attendees did not disappoint when it came to giving us life. Here are some of our favourite memes from fashion’s biggest night.

It’s less about the Brady-Bundch PDA and more about the reactions to it

When you're on the #METGala sidelines but ready to sub in at a moment's notice pic.twitter.com/mSeMqTr5Z4 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 1, 2017

Diddy looked like a bored boyfriend in Aritzia

I was getting tired so I laid down on the stairs!!! #METGALA pic.twitter.com/VvIePzdpPG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) May 2, 2017

Frank found a foolproof way to avoid too much attention—by sneaking in behind the undisputed Fashion Queen

frank ocean deadass snuck into the #MetGala behind rihanna this is so funny pic.twitter.com/2PmPtNfFdl — angie (@rightheredinah) May 2, 2017

Pretty sure Sarah Paulson forgets that she’s a celebrity on a daily basis

Sarah Paulson is such a gift #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jFEOIFOUce — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 2, 2017

Jaden brought his shorn locs as his Met Gala date because his little sis Willow couldn’t make it, which is…sweet, we think

somebody’s gotta say it maybe jaden smith is actually too woke for his own good pic.twitter.com/V36HagTyEH — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) May 1, 2017

Rita Ora seems just as amused as us

Kris Jenner is either totally proud or totally bitter that her daughters are stealing her iconic momager-made-photographer pose

Your fave movie-theatre-renting couple became red blue carpet official last night

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on May 1, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

J-Rod also made their most public debut, and Alex Rodriguez wasn’t shy about snapping a few pics of his own

Brie Larson “ended up famous” in the evening’s equivalent to Ellen’s Oscar selfie

I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous. A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on May 1, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

