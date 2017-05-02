These are the Funniest Met Gala Moments of 2017

Forget fashion; with this many famous celebs in one place, the Met Gala is made for meme-able moments! Here, the most hilar hijinks from Jaden, Brie & more

The 2017 Met Gala theme feted Comme Des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo, which meant we were expecting ah-mazing avant-garde attire—and of course, some meme-able moments, too. And those we got. Between Jaden Smith and his special ‘guest,’ a caped Diddy lounging on the entrance stairs, and Kim capturing Kylie’s Kris Jenner moment (follow that?), this year’s Costume Institute exhibit attendees did not disappoint when it came to giving us life. Here are some of our favourite memes from fashion’s biggest night.

It’s less about the Brady-Bundch PDA and more about the reactions to it

Diddy looked like a bored boyfriend in Aritzia

Frank found a foolproof way to avoid too much attention—by sneaking in behind the undisputed Fashion Queen

Pretty sure Sarah Paulson forgets that she’s a celebrity on a daily basis

Jaden brought his shorn locs as his Met Gala date because his little sis Willow couldn’t make it, which is…sweet, we think

Rita Ora seems just as amused as us

Met Gala 2017: Rita Ora snuck a secret Snapchat selfie with Jaden Smith and his lucious locs

Kris Jenner is either totally proud or totally bitter that her daughters are stealing her iconic momager-made-photographer pose

Your fave movie-theatre-renting couple became red blue carpet official last night

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

J-Rod also made their most public debut, and Alex Rodriguez wasn’t shy about snapping a few pics of his own

Brie Larson “ended up famous” in the evening’s equivalent to Ellen’s Oscar selfie

I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous.

A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on

