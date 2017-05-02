The 2017 Met Gala theme feted Comme Des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo, which meant we were expecting ah-mazing avant-garde attire—and of course, some meme-able moments, too. And those we got. Between Jaden Smith and his special ‘guest,’ a caped Diddy lounging on the entrance stairs, and Kim capturing Kylie’s Kris Jenner moment (follow that?), this year’s Costume Institute exhibit attendees did not disappoint when it came to giving us life. Here are some of our favourite memes from fashion’s biggest night.
It’s less about the Brady-Bundch PDA and more about the reactions to it
When you're on the #METGala sidelines but ready to sub in at a moment's notice pic.twitter.com/mSeMqTr5Z4
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 1, 2017
Diddy looked like a bored boyfriend in Aritzia
I was getting tired so I laid down on the stairs!!! #METGALA pic.twitter.com/VvIePzdpPG
— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) May 2, 2017
Frank found a foolproof way to avoid too much attention—by sneaking in behind the undisputed Fashion Queen
frank ocean deadass snuck into the #MetGala behind rihanna this is so funny pic.twitter.com/2PmPtNfFdl
— angie (@rightheredinah) May 2, 2017
Pretty sure Sarah Paulson forgets that she’s a celebrity on a daily basis
Sarah Paulson is such a gift #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jFEOIFOUce
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 2, 2017
Jaden brought his shorn locs as his Met Gala date because his little sis Willow couldn’t make it, which is…sweet, we think
somebody’s gotta say it maybe jaden smith is actually too woke for his own good pic.twitter.com/V36HagTyEH
— Four Pins (@Four_Pins) May 1, 2017
Rita Ora seems just as amused as us
Kris Jenner is either totally proud or totally bitter that her daughters are stealing her iconic momager-made-photographer pose
Your fave movie-theatre-renting couple became
red blue carpet official last night
J-Rod also made their most public debut, and Alex Rodriguez wasn’t shy about snapping a few pics of his own
A-Rod knows his role #MetGala #JRod pic.twitter.com/4cWwUeaPwr
— Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) May 2, 2017
Brie Larson “ended up famous” in the evening’s equivalent to Ellen’s Oscar selfie
