Meryl Streep Would Do a Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Hot off the announcement that Lauren Weisberger is writing a sequel to her hit book-turned-movie The Devil Wears Prada, actress Meryl Streep has stated she would return to reprise her role as Miranda Priestly, Editor-in-Chief of Runway.

While the book’s sequel Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns is still being written, Streep was asked by Access Hollywood if she would ever consider returning to her editrix role – which was met with a flustered, but positive, response: “Is there one? I’ve never heard about it, but sure. I mean, I’d have to lose the f–king weight, but yes, I guess I would do that.”

There’s no doubt the film wouldn’t be the same without Streep, and her willingness to jump on board makes us wonder who else would return. Would Anne Hathaway return as the drab-turned-fab Andy Sachs? Would Emily Blunt and Gisele Bündchen come back as fiery fashionistas? Would Patricia Field style all of the amazing outfits? Film or no film, we’ll at least have the juicy book to look forward to. That’s all. – Christian Allaire

Watch Now: Meryl Streep on Devil Wears Prada sequel (3:35)