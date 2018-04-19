Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Meghan Markle’s Toronto: Insiders Share All Her Favourite Spots
We’ve explored the city through the future royal’s eyes to bring you an insider’s guide to Meghan’s Toronto: her beloved Canadian brands and boutiques, favourite gym, post-workout snack, must-try restaurants, foodie shops, salons and spas
Before Meghan Markle fell in love with Prince Harry, she fell for Toronto. Not only was the Canadian metropolis her stomping ground for seven years while playing Rachel Zane on Suits, but it also played a pivotal role in her blossoming relationship with her very own Prince Charming—from their first official outing at the Invictus Games to holing up in her cozy Seaton Village home and Harry reportedly asking Meghan’s mother for her hand in marriage. The actress and honorary Canadian shared her love of her adopted home with millions of fans on Instagram and her blog, The Tig, all of whom coveted her style and lifestyle.
What special thing did she do to charm colourist Luis Pacheco? Which moves does trainer Dr. Craig McNamee attribute to Meghan’s long, lean muscle? How does she like to complement her engagement ring with Birks jewelry? What’s in Meghan’s go-to acai bowl? How quickly did her Sentaler Christmas coat fly off the shelves? What’s the secret to Meghan’s messy bun? As the royal wedding fast approaches, host Dina Pugliese chats with the American star’s inner circle to answer these questions and more in our guide to the city that took Meghan Markle from Rachel Zane to royalty!