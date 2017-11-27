Peep The First Offish Pics of an *Engaged* Meghan Markle & Prince Harry!

It was a proposal heard around the world: Prince Harry finally put a ring on Suits actor and ex-Toronto resident Meghan Markle earlier this month (with the offish announcement being made earlier today), and we are freakin’ HYPED about it. The royal nups are set for spring 2018, and it’s said that the dynamic duo will cozy up in a Kensington Palace cottage.

The notoriously private couple has made the announcement official with the sweetest photocall in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace (reportedly a nod to Harry’s mum, Lady Diana). Prince Harry was looking fooooiiine in a crisp blue suit and a cheeky grin, while Meg rocked a gorg white coat by Canadian designer Line. And, arguably, the most important detail: WE GOT OUR FIRST GLANCE AT THE RING. According to sources at the Palace, Prince Harry designed the diamond engagement ring himself! It includes one stone from Botswana and two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection.

Our hearts are so aflutter rn, HBU?

(Photo: Getty Images)

