8 Things We Learned from Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s First Interview

1. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met through a mutual friend on a blind date July 2016…

…and they liked each other so much, they had another date the NEXT DAY! Mere weeks later, the pair “camped out” in Botswana together. “We took that huge leap after only two dates and took that holiday in the middle of nowhere,” Prince Harry recalls.

2. They were both completely blown away by the amount of attention they got after going public with their ‘ship

“I don’t think either of us [knew what to expect],” Meghan said. “I tried to warn you as much as possible, but both of us were totally surprised after the reaction,” said Harry. “You can have as many conversations as you want and prepare as much as possible, but we were totally unprepared for that.”

3. They’ve never paid any attention to the media coverage—good or bad

Meghan said, “We’ve only focused on being a couple.” Harry responded, “The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so quickly was just confirmation. It was like the stars were aligned.”

4. Meghan is really excited about her transition from actor to member of the royal fam

“I can focus even more energy” on the causes important to her, Meghan said. (She has previously been associated with causes like World Vision and as a woman’s advocate for the United Nations.)

5. They giggle when they use the words “husband” and “wife”

“Sounds nice,” Harry said after the interviewer called him Markle’s hubby. Full stop. That is f-cking adorable.

6. Lil American-British babes are in our future

“One step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the future,” Harry said.

7. Meghan has the mark of approval from both the Queen—and her corgis

“The love he has for his grandmother… when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her,” said Meghan. “The corgis took to her right away,” Harry added. (Meghan also noted later in the interview that at least one of her two rescue pups is already in London!)

8. She very much appreciates the legacy behind the ring

“Not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this,” Meghan said, as she toyed with her new diamonds.

