Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s First Public Outing Will Make You Want to Go Coat Shopping

These two! Everyone’s favourite future royal couple made their first official public appearance since announcing their engagement on December 1 and they could not be cuter or look happier. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (wearing a navy wool stunner from Canadian outerwear label Mackage) arrived arm in arm, breaking with royal tradition which typically pooh-poohs public displays of affection—rebels in love! They were greeted by massive crowds as they visited the Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at the Contemporary Centre in Nottingham, England.

Markle chatted with people in the crowd, smiling warmly, sharing sweet giggly moments with her new fiancé and collecting a few gifts from onlookers including flowers and some Haribo candies—her fave, natch—before heading into the charity fair. “It’s just such a thrill to be here. I can’t believe it, I’ve been made so welcome,” Markle said about her positive reception as Harry beamed.

In addition to their palpable chemistry, Harkle also seem to be sharing style tips—Markle and her man are a seriously polished duo in their long wool coats and suede boots. We’ve always been fond of Prince Harry but who knew he could be considered a legit stylish dude?! We’re here for it. But mostly we’re here for how happy they seem and how warmly people seem to be embracing them. We can always use a little positivity in the world, right? And until their next outing, we’ll be over here stalking out a dupe of that perfect navy coat.

