The Curious Case of Meghan Markle’s Single Grey Strand

One editorial’s lighthearted, probably totally kidding “she’s just like us” take on the future duchess’s errant sparker didn’t go over well. Herewith, the backlash

Meghan Markle visits Catalyst Inc, Northern Ireland, a next generation science park, to meet young entrepreneurs and innovators on March 23, 2018

We all know how busy royal wedding planning can be—the dress, the hardest-ever seating chart, the cake-flavour toss-up between lemon, elderflower or lemon and elderflower. With all those decisions, Meghan Markle can hardly be expected to remember to pluck the single, wiry strand of grey hair that seems to have sprouted up where her tiara will soon live. And so, when she stepped out with Harry (and her lone grey) recently in Northern Ireland, no one noticed, and the world kept turning, because, well, it is one lone grey.

Oh, nope, wait, the opposite of that: Marie Claire zoomed wayyyy in on Markle’s scalp and plopped the paparazzi pic atop an article called, what else, “Meghan Markle Has a Single Grey Hair.” Said writer Sally Holmes, “She revealed this truth when she left the house and it was, well, right there on her head.” And also that “it was glorious, because same.”

But the public wasn’t exactly vibing with the mag’s lighthearted, probably totally kidding “she’s just like us” take. Granular details about Markle’s coffee-coloured highlights? Feed us, Seymour. News about one frosted tip in particular? You’re scum. Herewith, the backlash:

The mag later took down the original tweet promoting the piece, but not before we all learned a few things: One, we have now confirmed that it is, in fact, possible to cross the line into covering Meghan Markle too closely. Two, that line is grey-ish and about an inch long. And three, we might need to dial up the quotient of stars who’ve gone “Arctic blonde” and make them walk around in public more often to normalize grey sightings. What’s Helen Mirren doing today? Someone call Helen.

