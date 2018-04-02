The Story of Meghan Markle’s First Kiss You Never Knew You Needed

While Meghan Markle has led no ordinary life, from her red carpet appearances to her engagement to Prince Harry, her first kiss was not unlike your typical story of young puppy love. Professional beatboxer Joshua Silverstein recently opened up about being the former actor’s first smooch, claiming that the royal-to-be made the first move.

Speaking candidly to Inside Edition, Silverstein shared that the two locked lips at theatre camp when they were 13 years old. “She kissed me!” he revealed. “She worked up the courage and just made a move and I was probably surprised by it. I didn’t know it was going to happen but it happened. I don’t remember what the kiss felt like. It wasn’t my first kiss.” The musician also revealed that Markle was just a normal teen, saying, “We were theatre nerds. She was a sweet, sweet kid. It was theatre so we were all awkward in our own ways but she was a typical teenage girl.”

The former Suits star, who will walk down the aisle on May 19 at Windsor Castle, also went into some details about this first kiss in 2013 while chatting with Larry King. Appearing in the interview alongside her co-star Patrick J. Adams, Markle answered without hesitation when asked who her first kiss was. “Joshua Silverstein! It was in LA. I was 13. It wasn’t in Catholic school. It was at a summer camp and I kissed him!”

While the 36-year-old’s first smooch is far in the past now, royal watchers can look forward to her and Prince Harry’s “first” kiss, which will be broadcasted on live television during their upcoming nuptials at St George’s Chapel. The charitable star has been a busy bee preparing for the big day with her secret baptism, bachelorette party and her first royal engagement with the Queen on Commonwealth Day already under her belt. The countdown is on until the world sees Markle in her wedding gown—though we got a sneak peek at her Suits character’s big day last week.

