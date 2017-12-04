Margot Robbie Has the Ultimate Mic Drop Response to Questions About Her Marriage

She’s more than a married woman. Actress and film producer Margot Robbie is already earning early Oscar buzz for her work on the darkly comic Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya. Like Reese Witherspoon, Taraji P. Henson and other actor-producers before her, the Australian actress, 27, is making moves behind the scenes to tell stories about multi-faceted women on the big screen. Still, she says that there’s one particular role reporters just can’t get over—and she loves shutting them down like a boss each time they ask her about it.

“I had a boss moment the other day,” Robbie told Page Six. “I was doing a press conference and they kept asking me what it was like to be married, and I said, ‘Being married is not my achievement. My achievement is producing this film and having a producing deal with a major studio—that is my achievement.’ Everyone shut up after that. It was really nice.”

A post shared by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

Just add badass to Robbie’s many roles in Hollywood. She’s already proved she’s a consistent scene-stealer in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and Suicide Squad (the most memorable part of that movie? Harley Quinn, duh). In a new interview with Variety, Robbie insists her work is far more exciting than her life at home with assistant film director Tom Ackerley, whom she married last year.

“Every character I play, I don’t feel like myself and that’s why I like doing it,” she told Jake Gyllenhaal during their Actors on Actors conversation for the industry magazine. “It’s so weird when people want to know about you because you’re like, wait, my whole job is not being me… I’m boring. But, like, these characters are amazing, ask about them,” she said. “Harley’s one of those insane characters and people do seem to really like her, so I hope I get to keep playing her.”

She’ll have that chance in 2018, when she’ll star in and produce Gotham City Sirens. Robbie’s also keeping busy on both sides of the camera for another Harley Quinn project she’s developing. “I want to see her with other women,” she’s said. “She needs her girl gang.”

Related:

The I, Tonya Trailer Is Here & We Got BTS Deets from Margot Robbie

Jessica Chastain on Gender Inequality: Stop Talking About It & Do Something

Jessica Chastain on the “Disturbing” Portrayal of Women in Film