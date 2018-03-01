Mandy Moore Is All of Us Geeking Out over Adam Rippon

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mandy Moore—former FLARE cover star and current star of our fave heartbreaking show This Is Us—met the Olympic bronze medalist backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show and could not handle it. She is us. We are her.
The feeling of admiration was mutual, evidently. Rippon shared his own pic arm-in-arm with Moore along with the caption, “I can’t believe @mandymooremm and I fell in love yesterday on @theellenshow.” Cute!!
We are *also* stoked for the episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show—which airs today, March 1—in which the host makes Moore cry AND interviews Rippon about his newfound love for Canadian cutie Shawn Mendes.