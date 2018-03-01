Mandy Moore Is All of Us Geeking Out over Adam Rippon

Our love for homegrown talents Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir is well documented, but that doesn’t mean our hearts don’t have room for all the charming, majorly talented artists that dazzled us on the ice at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics—like Adam Rippon! The American figure skater enraptured us with his impeccable style (and eyebrow grooming), inspired us with his badass representation of the LGBTQ+ community and refusal to tolerate homophobia, and captured our hearts with his majestic skating—and in news surprising no one, he’s got some celebrity fans, too.

Mandy Moore—former FLARE cover star and current star of our fave heartbreaking show This Is Us—met the Olympic bronze medalist backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show and could not handle it. She is us. We are her.

The feeling of admiration was mutual, evidently. Rippon shared his own pic arm-in-arm with Moore along with the caption, “I can’t believe @mandymooremm and I fell in love yesterday on @theellenshow.” Cute!!

We are *also* stoked for the episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show—which airs today, March 1—in which the host makes Moore cry AND interviews Rippon about his newfound love for Canadian cutie Shawn Mendes.

DeGeneres, you’ve done it again.

Related:

This Is Us Shows How Grief Isn’t Something You Just ‘Get over’

This Is Us’s Chrissy Metz & Justin Hartley Brought their Kid Versions as Dates to the SAGs

Because We’re in Tessa & Scott Withdrawal, Let’s Appreciate Tessa Virtue’s Twitter