13 Times Luna Legend Was THE Cutest Kid Ever

Our fave gal Chrissy Teigen is expecting baby no. 2! While we are legit sooo excited for her and hubby John Legend, we’re selfishly jealous that the unborn kid gets to have Luna Legend as their big sis.

Luna, a.k.a. the sweetest babe in the world, is a celebrity in her own right. Not only did the 18-month-old help her mama announce her pregnancy, she’s basically become a social media superstar thanks to being adorable, hilarious and oh-so-trendy.

To celebrate the exciting news and to get stoked about how wonderful the new baby will be, here are 13 times Luna was the cutest.

When she ate chicken wings dressed up as a pineapple

lu eating hooter wings, unbothered AF. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

When she dressed up as Santa

Merry Christmas! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:14am PST

When she didn’t like Santa

“She did such a good job!” “She didn’t even cry!” We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:19am PST

When she helped organize things

been dreaming of doing this for years now and finally did it with the help of my baby bear – organized my spice drawer with labels and matching jars oh god it’s the little things! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:26am PDT

When she cared more about ribs than music

At the piano, eating a rib. It doesn’t get any better than this. A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

When she was all like “new number, who dis?”

@bumper3077 A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

When she wasn’t stoked to meet the mayor of London

Luna met Mayor Khan backstage! (So did I!) @mayorofldn A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

When she was generous with her banana

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:36pm PDT

When she went face-to-face with a pigeon

Pigeon tried to steal the ice cream cone A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

When she really wanted bubblegum

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

When she cuddled with the pup

Luna X Pippa A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 31, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

When she wanted better seats to her dad’s show

all eyes on dada A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 27, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

When she read Time… and loved it

Luna likes the new #Time100 cover! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Apr 26, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

