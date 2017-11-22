13 Times Luna Legend Was THE Cutest Kid Ever

Our fave gal Chrissy Teigen is expecting baby no. 2! While we are legit sooo excited for her and hubby John Legend, we’re selfishly jealous that the unborn kid gets to have Luna Legend as their big sis.
Luna, a.k.a. the sweetest babe in the world, is a celebrity in her own right. Not only did the 18-month-old help her mama announce her pregnancy, she’s basically become a social media superstar thanks to being adorable, hilarious and oh-so-trendy.
To celebrate the exciting news and to get stoked about how wonderful the new baby will be, here are 13 times Luna was the cutest.
When she ate chicken wings dressed up as a pineapple
When she dressed up as Santa
When she didn’t like Santa
When she helped organize things
been dreaming of doing this for years now and finally did it with the help of my baby bear – organized my spice drawer with labels and matching jars oh god it’s the little things!
When she cared more about ribs than music
At the piano, eating a rib. It doesn’t get any better than this.
When she was all like “new number, who dis?”
When she wasn’t stoked to meet the mayor of London
Luna met Mayor Khan backstage! (So did I!) @mayorofldn
When she was generous with her banana
When she went face-to-face with a pigeon
Pigeon tried to steal the ice cream cone
When she really wanted bubblegum
When she cuddled with the pup
When she wanted better seats to her dad’s show
When she read Time… and loved it
Luna likes the new #Time100 cover!
