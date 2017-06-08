In case you were in need of a dose of impossible cuteness, Luna Legend threw the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game on June 6 so you can just sit at your desk and joyfully sob now. The ridiculously adorable offspring of our favourite relatable Hollywood couple, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, does more than just cook in her bespoke baby kitchen and cruise around in a pink Barbie Cadillac—she’s got quite the arm. Oh, and did we mention she just turned one?!
The trio rolled in Safeco Field in Seattle looking like they were low-key campaigning for World’s Cutest Fam award (which they obvs already own).
Such a fun moment last night.
Thank you again to @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend for coming by @SafecoField. And what a fastball from Luna. pic.twitter.com/lU0nccCZ4E
— Mariners (@Mariners) June 7, 2017
Luna even got her own mini Mariners jersey.
She shut it down with an epic toss.
Her skills didn’t go unnoticed.
I would like to draft her into my ALL AMAZING BABIES fantasy team.
— Wil Wheaton (@wilw) June 4, 2017
And she had obviously practiced.
She’s practicing @mariners! She might need to throw it behind her back at this rate pic.twitter.com/fLPniDqoXt
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 4, 2017
Her mom and dad were hella proud.
A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on
I have never been so proud pic.twitter.com/6huSQLN1SJ
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 7, 2017
Is it weird to be really jealous of a baby? Asking for a friend.
