Luna Legend Throws First Pitch, Breaks Hearts Everywhere

Is there anything this one-year-old cutie can’t do?

In case you were in need of a dose of impossible cuteness, Luna Legend threw the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game on June 6 so you can just sit at your desk and joyfully sob now. The ridiculously adorable offspring of our favourite relatable Hollywood couple, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, does more than just cook in her bespoke baby kitchen and cruise around in a pink Barbie Cadillac—she’s got quite the arm. Oh, and did we mention she just turned one?!

The trio rolled in Safeco Field in Seattle looking like they were low-key campaigning for World’s Cutest Fam award (which they obvs already own).

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Luna even got her own mini Mariners jersey.

She shut it down with an epic toss.

Luna Legend throws pitch at a Seattle Mariners baseball game accompanied by her parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend; inline image.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Her skills didn’t go unnoticed.

And she had obviously practiced.

Her mom and dad were hella proud.

Proud papa #LunasFirstTour

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

 

Is it weird to be really jealous of a baby? Asking for a friend.

