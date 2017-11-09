5 Women Accuse Louis C.K. of “Sexual Misconduct”

According to the New York Times, five women have come forward with allegations that comedian Louis C.K. “crossed a line into sexual misconduct” by masturbating in front of them without consent.

In the late ’90s, a woman (who spoke to the Times on the condition of anonymity) said she was working in production at The Chris Rock Show when C.K. asked her numerous times to watch him masturbate.

In 2002, Chicago comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov were invited back to C.K.’s hotel room, at which point C.K. asked “if he could take out his penis.” They laughed it off as a joke, but then C.K. “proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.”

In 2003, Abby Schachner was on the phone with Louis C.K. when she could hear him masturbating while they spoke.

In 2005, C.K. asked Rebecca Corry if he could masturbate in front of her and she declined.

The New York Times attempted to reach C.K. for comment, but his publicist said “Louis is not going to answer any questions,” via email.

Hours before the New York Times article went live, C.K. cancelled the New York premiere of his upcoming film I Love You, Daddy set to take place at the Paris Theatre on the evening of November 9, as well as his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, citing “unexpected circumstances.”

Eerily enough, C.K.’s new film Love You, Daddy—which stars himself and Chloe Grace Moretz—is the story of a television writer whose young daughter begins a romantic relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker with a questionable past. In the film, one character “aggressively mimics masturbating in front of others,” said the New York Times.

Fellow comedian Tig Notaro, creator of the Amazon series One Mississippi—on which Louis C.K. is listed as an executive producer—has been extremely outspoken against C.K., saying he has “nothing to do with the show.” In email correspondence with the New York Times, Notaro said, “Sadly, I’ve come to learn that Louis C.K.’s victims are not only real, but many are actual friends of mine within the comedy community.”

Notaro wasn’t the only one anticipating these allegations.

We are, I am guessing, hours from all the Louis CK stories breaking and I will admit, this one, I’ve been waiting for. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 9, 2017

A reminder that if you’re a predator and you’re starting to get worried that your time is coming, you should be worried because it is: https://t.co/ZStSdhUzZ3 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 9, 2017

These allegations come in the wake of several hundred allegations against other men in the entertainment industry, including Harvey Weinstein, James Toback and Kevin Spacey.

