Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert “will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose,” confirmed her manager Scott “Scooter” Braun in a statement today following the overnight attacks on London Bridge and Borough Market, in which at least seven people were killed and 48 were injured.

This news comes on the heels of Grande suspending her Dangerous Woman world tour in the wake of the May 22 Manchester terror attack at her concert. In less than two weeks, her team arranged the One Love Manchester benefit concert to support victims and families affected by the Manchester attack. Tonight she will no doubt be thinking of those affected by the London attacks.

One Love Manchester lineup

Grande will be joined on stage by an impressive lineup including Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, Coldplay, Usher, The Black Eyed Peas, Take That and Robbie Williams, all of whom will be performing for free. The concert will also feature members of the student choir from Greater Manchester’s Parrs Wood High School, led by 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth, who stole Grande’s heart with their soulful version of her 2014 song, “My Everything.”

Money raised from tonight’s concert will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, organized by the Manchester City Council and British Red Cross for victims and families affected by the attack.

Where to watch

Fans who were at Grande’s concert the night of the May 22 attack have been invited to attend at no cost—and you can too, because more than 50 countries around the world are sharing it live. Rogers Radio will broadcast and live stream the full three-hour concert, commercial free, across Canada on its KiSS radio stations at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. CT / noon MT. You can also stream it through Radioplayer Canada.

Here’s a full list of stations that will be streaming the concert: KiSS 92.5 (Toronto), KiSS 95.9 (Calgary), KiSS 107.7 (Lethbridge), KiSS 91.7(Edmonton), KiSS Radio (Vancouver, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford), KiSS 103.1 (Victoria), KiSS 102.3 (Winnipeg),KiSS 99.3 (Timmins), KiSS 100.5 (North Bay), KiSS 100.5 (Sault Ste. Marie), KiSS 102.7 (Kingston), KiSS 105.3 (Sudbury), KiSS 105.3 (Ottawa)—plus CHYM 96.7 (Kitchener), MOUNTAIN FM (Canmore), and STAR FM (Chillwack).

“One Love Manchester is an opportunity to once again use music to heal and unite global citizens, and we want to help provide as many Canadians as possible the opportunity to show their support and be a part of this historic concert,” says Julie Adam, Senior Vice President, Rogers Radio.

Ariana Grande’s response

Speaking about the concert this past Friday, Grande said in a statement: “I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester.”

Grande also pinned this letter she wrote to her Twitter account just days after the Manchester attack:

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us,” Grande writes in her Twitter post, “We won’t let hate win.”

She continues: “Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

It looks like she’ll be doing just that tonight.

