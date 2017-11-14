“I Am Not Betty Cooper. You Aren’t Entitled to Me”: Lili Reinhart Demands Fans Respect Her Space

Betty Cooper is not effing around. Or should we say, Lili Reinhart, the real, living, breathing, food-eating human who *plays* the fictional Riverdale resident on the CW/Netflix’s wildly popular spin-off of the Archie Comics, Riverdale, and just wants to eat her damn sammy in peace?! On November 13, Reinhart posted a now-deleted tweet about a pair of fans taking sneaky photos of her while she was eating her lunch. “To the two girls who are repeatedly photographing me as I’m eating my lunch… I see you,” Lili wrote on Twitter. “You aren’t slick…. that’s f***ing rude. ?????”

While the right to eat one’s lunch in peace doesn’t sound like too much to ask, some fans took offense to Reinhart’s words, with one particularly perturbed person tweeting: “Whats with celebs these days?” The fan continued in a tweet that has since been deleted, “If u don’t want that much attention then quit acting for good. Be nice to the fans pls.”

Reinhart clapped back, writing: “No, no, no. This is what’s wrong. You think you’re entitled to take a photo of me while I’m alone and eating because I’m on a tv show. So I asked for it, right? Wrong.”

The Riverdale star then emphasized the fact that she is indeed not Betty Cooper IRL. “I am a human being,” she wrote. “I am not Betty Cooper. You aren’t entitled to me. At all.”

The breakout star has been outspoken in the past about her right to privacy and we give her major props for standing up for herself—because as much as we’re all ob-sessed with the show, the Riverdale actors are just humans who get hungry/cranky/pissed off like the rest of us, after all.