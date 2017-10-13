10 Times Lili Reinhart’s Halloween Makeup Was Better than a Pro

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
While you may want to dress up as Betty Cooper for Halloween, real-life Betty, a.k.a. Lili Reinhart, has some pretty incredible costumes ideas of her own.
The 21-year-old Riverdale star is not only a talented AF actor, but she’s also mega skilled at hair and makeup—including special effects (peep this scary vid). From creating her own sPoOkY looks to styling her sis as Marie Antoinette, Reinhart is seriously obsessed with Halloween.
We did a deep dive on the star’s Instagram and gathered some of her Halloween looks. From Maleficent to Wonder Woman to a terrifying zombie, here are some of Reinhart’s best costumes.