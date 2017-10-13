10 Times Lili Reinhart’s Halloween Makeup Was Better than a Pro

The Riverdale star is seriously obsessed with Halloween—and we are so into it

Actor Lili Reinhart posing in a black dress

(Photo: Getty)

While you may want to dress up as Betty Cooper for Halloween, real-life Betty, a.k.a. Lili Reinhart, has some pretty incredible costumes ideas of her own.

The 21-year-old Riverdale star is not only a talented AF actor, but she’s also mega skilled at hair and makeup—including special effects (peep this scary vid). From creating her own sPoOkY looks to styling her sis as Marie Antoinette, Reinhart is seriously obsessed with Halloween.

We did a deep dive on the star’s Instagram and gathered some of her Halloween looks. From Maleficent to Wonder Woman to a terrifying zombie, here are some of Reinhart’s best costumes.

(Photo: instagram.com/lilireinhart)

David Bowie

We are totes feeling this David Bowie/Ziggy Stardust look. The wig is also tres chic. 

