10 Times Lili Reinhart’s Halloween Makeup Was Better than a Pro

While you may want to dress up as Betty Cooper for Halloween, real-life Betty, a.k.a. Lili Reinhart, has some pretty incredible costumes ideas of her own.

The 21-year-old Riverdale star is not only a talented AF actor, but she’s also mega skilled at hair and makeup—including special effects (peep this scary vid). From creating her own sPoOkY looks to styling her sis as Marie Antoinette, Reinhart is seriously obsessed with Halloween.

We did a deep dive on the star’s Instagram and gathered some of her Halloween looks. From Maleficent to Wonder Woman to a terrifying zombie, here are some of Reinhart’s best costumes.

(Photo: instagram.com/lilireinhart) David Bowie We are totes feeling this David Bowie/Ziggy Stardust look. The wig is also tres chic.

2. Wonder Woman Don’t have a Wonder Woman crown? Pull a Reinhart and use makeup to create your own!

3. Pop Art Zombie We’re not totally sure what a “pop art zombie” actually is, but teal skin is super fun so we’re into it.

4. Creepy Clown THIS IS SCARY AF.

5. Maleficent Not only did she do her hair and makeup, she made this headpiece! #talented

6. Zombie Mouth Not. sleeping. tonight.

7. Roy Lichtenstein Inspired Pop Art Girl This look is perfect for art history lovers.

8. Spooky Skeleton We would not want to mess with Reinhart if we saw her looking like this.

9. Zombie Fangs Serious q: can you still eat candy with this makeup on?

10. Corpse Bride K, is Reinhart not the cutest as the Corpse Bride?! Next

