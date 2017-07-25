Swoon! 10 Times Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Were #CoupleGoals

This morning, Riverdale fans around the world got the news they’ve been hoping for: Bughead is a GO!

E! News reported that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are in fact dating, complete with deets about the two canoodling at Comic-Con in San Diego this past weekend. To celebrate, here are all the times Jughead and Betty were the true definition of #couplegoals IRL.

When Cole Insta’d this pretty pic, because everyone needs an S.O. that will do it for the ‘gram

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

When Bughead snuggled in between takes

Just Lili and Cole relaxing in between scenes pic.twitter.com/CKcY5pnW5Z — RIVERDALE NEWS! (@CWRiverdaleNews) September 22, 2016

When the pair goofed around with helium and some lines from Season 1, Episode 11

I’m not saying you should inhale helium… but here’s a video of @colesprouse and I on set during episode 11. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on May 3, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

When Lili hit the beach with Zach and Cody Dylan and Cole for some #FamilyFun

This picture was taken before I got the worst sunburn of my life. Thanks for looking out, boys. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jun 4, 2016 at 6:24pm PDT

When Cole tried to jump in on Lili’s BFFship with Camila Mendes (who plays Veronica), but Lili didn’t give him the satisfaction

what about my skin — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) July 24, 2016

meh. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2016

When Lili teased Cole for looking v. chic, and he bounced right back

yours — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 28, 2016

When Lili posted this seriously stunning headshot…

… and Cole replied with an adorbs Bughead scene from the OG Archie comics

When Lili freaked over baby Cole on Friends, playing Ross’s son Ben

@colesprouse UM excuse me, your first episode on FRIENDS talks about ARCHIE comics….??? I’m casually watching and realizing this?????!??! — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 30, 2016

When Lili used a Bughead GIF to portray the couples’ struggle of choosing where to eat

*after an hour of discussion*

“Are you sure that’s where you want to eat?”

“……. I don’t know…..” #riverdale pic.twitter.com/9wUxMNRC5u — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 24, 2017

When Lili called Cole “bae”

When you choose Shrek on Netflix and bae doesn’t ask you to change it…. #riverdale. pic.twitter.com/Ns2ybSEUCO — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 31, 2017

They are just SO goddamn beautiful. We are majorly here for this.

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my pal, Cole. A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Aug 4, 2016 at 6:50am PDT

