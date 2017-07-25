Swoon! 10 Times Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Were #CoupleGoals

THIS IS NOT A DRILL: Bughead is reportedly dating IRL and our hearts can’t handle the way life is imitating Riverdale art

  0

This morning, Riverdale fans around the world got the news they’ve been hoping for: Bughead is a GO!

E! News reported that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are in fact dating, complete with deets about the two canoodling at Comic-Con in San Diego this past weekend. To celebrate, here are all the times Jughead and Betty were the true definition of #couplegoals IRL.

When Cole Insta’d this pretty pic, because everyone needs an S.O. that will do it for the ‘gram

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

When Bughead snuggled in between takes

When the pair goofed around with helium and some lines from Season 1, Episode 11

I’m not saying you should inhale helium… but here’s a video of @colesprouse and I on set during episode 11.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

When Lili hit the beach with Zach and Cody Dylan and Cole for some #FamilyFun

This picture was taken before I got the worst sunburn of my life. Thanks for looking out, boys.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

When Cole tried to jump in on Lili’s BFFship with Camila Mendes (who plays Veronica), but Lili didn’t give him the satisfaction

When Lili teased Cole for looking v. chic, and he bounced right back

When Lili posted this seriously stunning headshot…

… and Cole replied with an adorbs Bughead scene from the OG Archie comics 

When Lili freaked over baby Cole on Friends, playing Ross’s son Ben

When Lili used a Bughead GIF to portray the couples’ struggle of choosing where to eat

When Lili called Cole “bae”

They are just SO goddamn beautiful. We are majorly here for this.

Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my pal, Cole.

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Related:
Stop What You’re Doing Immeds, the Riverdale Season 2 Trailer Is Here
Cole Sprouse’s BTS Riverdale Pics Will Make You Love Him More
11 Times the Riverdale Cast Was #Friendshipgoals

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources