Swoon! 10 Times Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Were #CoupleGoals

This morning, Riverdale fans around the world got the news they’ve been hoping for: Bughead is a GO!
E! News reported that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are in fact dating, complete with deets about the two canoodling at Comic-Con in San Diego this past weekend. To celebrate, here are all the times Jughead and Betty were the true definition of #couplegoals IRL.
When Cole Insta’d this pretty pic, because everyone needs an S.O. that will do it for the ‘gram
When Bughead snuggled in between takes
Just Lili and Cole relaxing in between scenes pic.twitter.com/CKcY5pnW5Z
— RIVERDALE NEWS! (@CWRiverdaleNews) September 22, 2016
When the pair goofed around with helium and some lines from Season 1, Episode 11
I’m not saying you should inhale helium… but here’s a video of @colesprouse and I on set during episode 11.
A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on
When Lili hit the beach with Zach and Cody Dylan and Cole for some #FamilyFun
This picture was taken before I got the worst sunburn of my life. Thanks for looking out, boys.
A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on
When Cole tried to jump in on Lili’s BFFship with Camila Mendes (who plays Veronica), but Lili didn’t give him the satisfaction
what about my skin
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) July 24, 2016
meh.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2016
When Lili teased Cole for looking v. chic, and he bounced right back
yours
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 28, 2016
When Lili posted this seriously stunning headshot…
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 26, 2017
… and Cole replied with an adorbs Bughead scene from the OG Archie comics
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 26, 2017
When Lili freaked over baby Cole on Friends, playing Ross’s son Ben
@colesprouse UM excuse me, your first episode on FRIENDS talks about ARCHIE comics….??? I’m casually watching and realizing this?????!??!
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 30, 2016
When Lili used a Bughead GIF to portray the couples’ struggle of choosing where to eat
*after an hour of discussion*
“Are you sure that’s where you want to eat?”
“……. I don’t know…..” #riverdale pic.twitter.com/9wUxMNRC5u
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 24, 2017
When Lili called Cole “bae”
When you choose Shrek on Netflix and bae doesn’t ask you to change it…. #riverdale. pic.twitter.com/Ns2ybSEUCO
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 31, 2017
They are just SO goddamn beautiful. We are majorly here for this.
