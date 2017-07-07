Twitter Bites Back After Lena Dunham Gives Up Her Adopted Dog—and It’s Harsh

On June 20, Lena Dunham opened up on Instagram about the decision to rehome her dog Lamby to The Zen Dog, a professional training facility in Los Angeles. She adopted Lamby four years ago, but wrote that she and her partner, musician and producer Jack Antonoff, had been struggling to cope with the dog’s behavioural problems.

In the lengthy post, the 31-year-old actor explained their decision to send Lamby to the facility in March of 2016. “Last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles.”

The Girls creator adopted Lamby in 2013 from BARC Shelter, a Brooklyn-based no-kill facility dedicated to rehoming abandoned animals. After taking Lamby in, Dunham wrote a personal essay in the New Yorker explaining that her new rescue dog had previously had “three other homes, three other names.” Earlier this month, BARC spokesperson Robert Vazquez refuted Dunham’s assertion that Lamby had a long history of abuse, telling Yahoo Celebrity via email that the dog was “owner surrendered, not enough time,” meaning that the dog’s owner said their reason for giving him up was that they did not have time to care for him. “So we do not know where she got ‘multiple owners that abused the dog,'” Vazquez continued.

He continued, “I have pictures of the dog loving on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn’t be cuddling with her or be in the bed with her ‘boyfriend’ in the pages of Vogue.” In 2014, Dunham was featured on the cover of Vogue and posed with her pup and Girls co-star Adam Driver in the accompanying spread. In the photos, Lamby is pictured walking the streets of New York and lounging in bed, seemingly well-trained and content, according to Vasquez.

In response to Vasquez’s comments, Dunham posted another lengthy Instagram caption on July 6. In it, she writes, “Lamby was and is one of the great loves of my life. When I met him I knew we’d have an amazing journey. But his aggression—which was unpredictable—and his particular issues, which remain myriad, weren’t manageable, at least not by me.”

Still, many took to Twitter to voice their distaste for Dunham’s decision—and it is HARSH.

shit-talking the dog she abandoned on Instagram is peak Lena Dunham pic.twitter.com/SOm3ncIRg7 — eve peyser (@evepeyser) July 7, 2017 if you designed my perfect story it would be this, the tale of a dog shelter employee brutally owning lena dunham https://t.co/17HIE70ZjR — Jessica Roy (@JessicaKRoy) July 6, 2017 So Lena Dunham failed to properly train her dog & then a few years later, unhappy w/ its behavior, pawned it off for two new dogs to neglect pic.twitter.com/covXZLSMNe — SoTweetie (@So_Tweetie) July 7, 2017 Lena Dunham broke a fucking dog and then tried to say it was like that when she bought it — Rosie Mojey (@lbourgie) July 7, 2017

Matt Meisner, founder of The Zen Dog where Lamby currently resides, quickly came to the actress’ defense, posting a screenshot on Instagram of a People article about the issue. “Thousands of dog owners … have been violently blindsided by our ‘sweet, loving, happy, excited, playful, cuddly dogs,'” he wrote. “I’ve found that other than neglect or abuse, the number one cause for bad behavior, including aggression, is inappropriate or excessive human affection.”

The decision to give up a beloved pet is, for most pet owners, not an easy one. If Dunham and Antonoff were truly struggling with Lamby’s behavioural issues, then we’d like to think her decision to rehome him was the responsible one. We hope Lamby finds the love and compassion he deserves—and that Twitter can find a bit more compassion, too.



