Lena Dunham Is Cleaning Out Her Closet for Planned Parenthood

Lena Dunham is as outspoken as she is an original dresser, both on screen as Hannah Horvath in Girls and IRL as, well, herself. From campaigning for Hillary Clinton to speaking out about women’s rights on her podcast Women Of The Hour, Dunham’s latest initiative to support Planned Parenthood—a U.S. organization that provides access to affordable breast exams, treatments for sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy prevention, among other services—won’t come as a surprise to anyone.

She’s consigning 169 of her own luxury clothing pieces (starting July 10) on resale site TheRealReal and donating the proceeds to the health organization, which has recently been hit with funding cuts. And if that wasn’t enough, she’ll be including a personalized note with each item to prove its authenticity.

One of the items up for grabs will be Dunham’s dramatic 2017 Met Gala dress by American designer Elizabeth Kennedy. We hope the Planned Parenthood pin she wore fastened to the dress at the Gala comes with it.

Dramatic exits #MetGala A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on May 1, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

Her June 23 Lenny Letter—a feminist newsletter she runs with her former Girls writing and producing partner Jenni Konner—featured a video montage of celebrities including Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler and Jennifer Lawrence, encouraging people to call their local senators and ask them to support Planned Parenthood.

In January, the 31-year-old comedian wrote a column in Variety detailing ways we can fight for women’s rights this year, one of which was ending the stigma surrounding Planned Parenthood. In the column, Dunham writes, “Let’s finally end the stigma around women’s health by telling layered stories (funny stories!) that remind every woman that she’s not alone and that she does have resources.”

The actress has also been open about her experience living with endometriosis and her fear of losing access to affordable birth control—a service provided by Planned Parenthood—which could happen under President Donald Trump’s health care insurance rollbacks.

Whether you agree with everything she says or not, Dunham def isn’t quiet about the things she cares about and in our opinion, that’s pretty badass. We’re FLARE and we approve this message.

