OMG, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Have a “Seth and Blair Day”

In their first interview together since tying the knot in 2014, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody fiiinally addressed the fact that they represent the union of Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf and The O.C.‘s Seth Cohen.

In an interview with ET this week, the couple was asked if they ever share a laugh over the fact that these two iconic teen characters from the early aughts have married each other IRL.

“Yeah, maybe occasionally. Not in the same way maybe you do,” Meester said. “Once a year we have a Seth and Blair day and we dress up,” Brody joked. “It’s good for a laugh.”

Of course, the pair don’t think about the alternate-universe match-up all that much in their day-to-day; but they love that fans are so into it. “It doesn’t excite us, I think, because we’re just human beings… but it’s exciting to us that it’s exciting to you,” Leighton Meester said. “It’s cool.”

Apparently, they have never watched each other’s shows (shocking!!), which could explain their nonplussed reactions to being hailed the coolest couple of all time.

Not to worry, we’re obsessed enough for everyone. Thank you, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody for living out the Gossip Girl/The O.C. crossover fanfic of our wildest dreams: bad b*tch Blair with sweet, dorky Seth living happily ever after? Uh, yes please.

not sure why it’s taken me so long to ABSORB that blair waldorf and seth cohen are married irl but now that I have I will never move on — todd kraines (@hannamoney) April 15, 2017

I’m honestly still shook that Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf got married and had babies irl — Sarah Jane (@best_of_jughead) June 12, 2017

do you guys ever just sit and think about the fact that Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen are married — gina marie (@ginamariekim) March 4, 2017

urgh me too Blair and Seth pic.twitter.com/9yFBe6ZaY1 — Zara Ricketts (@zarzipan) January 10, 2017

i dont think i’m ever getting over the fact that seth cohen and blair waldorf ended up together — ー sam (@dcntalk) January 2, 2017

Watch the full interview below:

