ICYMI, Lauren Conrad is preggers and due any day now so, naturally, we’re anticipating the most Pinterest-ing birth of a child ever—who just happens to be coming right around Mother’s Day! We love LC and know she’s going to be a fab mom because she basically already was one on her infamous reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills. Here are five times Lauren showed her maternal instincts on TV long before she was knocked up.

She’s super levelheaded

In the very first episode of Laguna Beach, Lauren is the only senior girl at Trey’s BBQ (the indignity!!) and is told by Dieter and Polster (whose lower third on-screen description is “Party Enthusiast,” god I miss early aughts reality shows) about the plan to go “bubble bathing” later that night. Bubble bathing consists of putting bubble soap in hotel jacuzzis so that they… wait for it… overflow with bubbles. Admittedly, this sounds very fun, but Lauren is quick to shut it down. She informs the boys that bubble bathing is mean because it will be a hassle for the hotel’s staff to clean up. “How considerate is that?” the boys marvel at Lauren’s clear-headedness. This is the kind of woman who will not let her kids overflow the tub, no matter how much they beg.

She’s always known her way around a pancake recipe

Moms are always telling us that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Lauren’s been battering up for her loved ones since high school. What Laguna Beach: The Real OC fan could forget when, even as a high school senior, Lauren knew how to whip up a batch of ‘cakes that could make Ina Garten weep with pride? In episode 2 of the second season, Lauren made Stephen a breakfast fit for a king while she daintily sipped on a smoothie (sadly, he had the nerve to turn down whipped cream). So giving, yet so healthy!

She can seemingly fix anything!

In the season premiere of Lauren’s spin-off, The Hills, she arrives at her new apartment in L.A. ready to sit by the pool and relax, only to get called in for her Teen Vogue interview… immediately! Lauren rushes to get ready and in her haste, uses a flat-iron to iron her interview skirt. All moms have tricks up their sleeves (and in their Mary Poppins-esque bags that contain anything from bananas, to Tums, to Katie Couric’s book), but judging by this moment, Lauren will truly be the MacGyver of moms.

She’s always been able to spot a member of the “bad crowd”

Eventually, Lauren’s beautiful and kind children will grow up and start making friends, and since Lauren lives in L.A., it’s possible that they’ll want to hang with the wrong crowd—you know, the kind of kids who burp without covering their mouths. The kind of kids who start rude rumours about you. The kind of kids who wear motorcycles boots on the beach! Luckily Lauren has plenty of experience weeding out the trash by dealing with Justin Bobby on The Hills. Her kids will be making friends with the Los of the world, not the Speidis.

She learned things the hard way so you wouldn’t have to

How many times have our moms been so right? An annoying amount, yes? That’s because like Lauren learning from her mistakes, they have the life experience to back things up. You should always listen to your mom, because you never know—maybe she rues the day she chose a douchebag dude over an important professional opportunity and just wants to make sure you never end up being “the girl who didn’t go to Paris.” Lauren’s kids? You better believe they’re going to Paris.

Related:

13 Times Speidi Were So Extra on The Hills

31 GIFs from The Hills That Made Us Love It

Meet Janet Jackson’s Son Plus More New Celebrity Babies of 2017