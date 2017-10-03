Katy Perry & 5 Other Celebs Doing More Than Sending “Thoughts & Prayers” After Las Vegas

Just one night after the largest mass shooting in American history left 59 concertgoers dead and sent 520 more to hospital, Katy Perry—performing in New York City as part of her Witness tour—used some of her time on-stage to deliver a powerful message.

The Las Vegas shooting—which took place during the Route 91 Harvest music festival—is the second tragedy in recent months to occur at a concert; in May, a bomber at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people and injured 116 others. Perry took a few minutes to speak about the importance of music: “Music is special. It’s magic. It’s something that unites us. There’s a community here that we need to take care of, that we need to surround, that we need to lift up, and I know that we all feel really disconnected at times but I know music brings us together, and it should never be a place of fear, right?”

Perry then implored her audience to do an exercise in self care: “We all think we’re connected by all the likes and the posts and stuff like that but sometimes we forget we need to touch each other,” she said. “We need to see each other. We need to communicate with each other. So just like one of those hippie dippie exercises, turn to your right or your left and if you don’t know the person next to you, introduce yourself and say hello. Maybe shake their hand! And if you have the guts, just say ‘I love you!’… No one’s going to steal our joy. No one’s going to wilt our flowers or clip our wings. No one’s going to take our power from us.”

When mass shootings happen in the United States—and they happen a lot—two things generally follow. The people who believe that the country’s extremely lax gun laws are to blame call for some sort of gun control. And the people who aren’t interested in reforming those laws offer up their “thoughts and prayers.” And while those “thoughts and prayers” are certainly nice, they are rarely followed up by any sort of real action.

Thoughts & prayers are NOT enough. Not when more moms & dads will bury kids this week, & more sons & daughters will grow up without parents. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 2, 2017

We have to do something about the pandemic of gun violence in this country. Thoughts and prayers don’t cut it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 3, 2017

While Perry’s “hippie dippie exercise” in self care won’t overhaul American gun laws, she’s one example of a celeb unafraid to speak out. Here are some other celebrities using their limelight to spark some real change.

Jimmy Kimmel

The late-night talk show host shed tears during his opening monologue Monday, while also slamming the current Republican administration by showing viewers the 56 senators who voted against closing gun-law loopholes. “In February, [President Trump] also signed a bill that made it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally. The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, the speaker of the House, Paul Ryan—a number of other lawmakers who won’t do anything about this because the N.R.A. has their balls in a money clip—also sent their thoughts and their prayers today, which is good. They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country. Because it is, it is so crazy.”

Lady Gaga

The singer first called for bipartisanship, challenging both Democrats and Republicans to step up to the plate.

This is terrorism plain and simple. Terror bares no race, gender or religion. Democrats & Republicans please unite now #guncontrol — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Prayers are important but @SpeakerRyan @realDonaldTrump blood is on the hands of those who have power to legislate. #GunControl act quickly. https://t.co/bXZQ7enuEp — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Gaga then invited her fans and followers to join her in a moment of meditation, live on her Instagram.

4 anyone who’d like to join, I’m doing a 20 minute moment of meditation/silence/prayer on my InstagramLive for calming of the @ 3:30 PST — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Meditate with me now on instagram live. Let’s come together in peace and heal pic.twitter.com/gEydh70IAT — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2017

Related:

“Shows Should Be Safe”: Musicians React to the Manchester Attack

Why Country Music Needs to Speak up About Gun Control

All Our Fave Celeb Instagrams from the One Love Manchester Concert