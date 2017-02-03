After bringing all the Dynasty realness to 2016’s Super Bowl, performing the “Star-Spangled Banner” in a red-spangled suit, matching glittery eye makeup and a majorly voluminous coif, Lady Gaga is returning to Super Bowl Sunday to slay this year’s New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons halftime show and we. can’t. wait. Will she be birthed from a heaving, breathing football à la the 2011 GRAMMYs? Will she fly in on the back of a unicorn? Will she absolutely destroy Trump? Will she *actually* perform on the stadium roof? WILL BEYONCÉ SHOW UP?

While girl no doubt has tons of cuckoo surprises up her couture sleeve—this is the woman who casually wore a meat dress to the VMAs and a red latex ensemble to meet the Queen, after all—she’s offered up some hints as to what we can expect from this weekend’s 13-minute halftime show. Herewith, what we know about Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance…and one thing we really hope to see.

She’s almost def doing some kind of roof-related stunt

I mean, would this really be that shocking? After saying in an interview that she was interested in pulling off a suspended stunt (#casual) and then kinda sorta confirming it in a recent radio interview, news helicopters spotted workers on the roof of the NRG Stadium fuelling rumours that Gaga’s gonna go aerial.

Training. Everyday all day #superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Expect high-energy choreography and maaaaaaajor costumes

Acoustic renditions need not apply. “I want to keep as much of the show as surprise as possible, but I will say it will be a tremendously athletic show,” Gaga said in a press conference yesterday. YAS, queen. She remained pretty tight-lipped on how many costume changes viewers can expect but did offer up this: “We will be doing some very interesting and exciting stuff during the show and I’m excited for you to see it.”

She’ll probably get at least a little political

Gaga, a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter and outspoken advocate for reproductive rights and sexual assault survivors, has many wondering if and how she’ll address U.S. President Donald Trump in front of her 100-million-plus audience. “Well, I don’t know if I’ll succeed in unifying America,” Gaga said at yesterday’s press junket, “but the only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I have been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country—it’s one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.”

BUT WHAT ABOUT BEY??

Gaga posted a seemingly innocent image of herself in Houston—the hometown of a certain living Queen—on Wednesday, looking relaxed in workout clothes, but eagle-eyed Internet investigators noticed something in her caption that made everyone lose their minds: the bee emoji. Bee, Bey, Queen Bey… obviously Beyoncé—who, in case you forgot and how could you, you actual monster, slaughtered last year’s halftime show with her epic politically-charged rendition of “Formation”—is making a guest appearance on Sunday!!!!!!! Right??!! We’re not convinced (and Gaga did tell a reporter, albeit with a playful twinkle in her eye, not to read into it at the press conference) but praise Bey to god, we hope the Internet is right about this one.

Watch the whole press conference here (and don’t miss from about 1:37 to 3:00 when football legend Terry Bradshaw reveals his fave Gaga tune is “Edge of Glory” and asks if her Pittsburgh Steelers-obsessed grandma is single. Bless.)