Did Kylie Jenner Just Reveal the Gender of Her Maybe-Baby on Snapchat?!

Just when you thought Kylie Jenner’s only baby was Kylie Cosmetics, reports are circulating that she’s actually pregnant with rapper Travis Scott, her beau of five months. And now, the internet is p. sure the young mogul has low-key revealed the gender of her baby on Snapchat (with a Kylie Cosmetics merch tie-in, of course).

Kylie posted a pic of her Kylie Cosmetics logo phone cases in the traditionally gendered baby shower colours of pastel pink and blue along with the caption “Which one? I’m thinking blue…”

This sly move comes just weeks after People confirmed the news of her pregnancy on September 22, though the details are thin. Shortly after the alleged pregnancy hit the airwaves, Kylie’s ex-boyfriend Tyga piped in on his Snapchat with an ambiguous share: over a screenshot of the Twitter moment about Kylie’s pregnancy, he wrote, “Hell nah, that’s my kid” with four devil emojis. WHAT?! The post was promptly deleted, but not before a bunch of people saved it forever (tysm).

TYGA POSTED THIS ON SNAP AND DELETED IT WHERE IS MAURY POVICH WHEN YOU NEED HIM???!!! pic.twitter.com/2zVSr3MypL — Frank White (@SplashyStacks) September 22, 2017

Supposedly, the Kardashian clan has known for “quite some time” and everyone is pretty stoked, though none of them so much as glanced at Kylie’s would-be baby bump during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) 10-year anniversary special on Sunday night.

Speaking of her baby bump (or lack thereof), everyone is freaking out because Kylie ’grammed a pic of her and BFF Jordyn Woods on Sunday, September 24, wherein she flashes a bit of lower tummy. Is this a #throwback, or is her normal-looking bod an indicator that her pregnancy is all goss? Hmmm…

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Even close family friend and executive producer of KUWTK Ryan Seacrest is being kept in the dark. While on the air Monday, September 25, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host texted Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, to ask if the rumours are true. Kris remained tight-lipped, reportedly replying, “Kylie’s not confirming anything,” which is also what the mom-ager told The Cut when asked at Milan Fashion Week.

It seems like the infamous Kardashian fam has been having babies left, right and centre lately, with the most recent being Kim Kardashian-West, who sources say has found a surrogate to carry her third child with rapper Kanye West. That babe is reportedly due in January 2018… which means the two cousins could just be Nori and P 2.0.

So, does baby Jenner have a baby of her own on the way?! TMZ says absolutely, yup *and* it’s a girl—but we’re still unconvinced. Thankfully (for us), Kylie is both insanely famous and totally social media obsessed, so she won’t be able to hide it forever…right?

Related:

An Inside Look into Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party

HBD, Kylie Jenner! Here’s What *We* Were Doing at 20 vs. What Kylie Is Doing

Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat is the Food Porn We Hunger For